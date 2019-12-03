You are here

Saudi Arabia all set for Diriyah Tennis Cup as final player line-up revealed

The tournament will take place on Dec. 12 to 14. (Supplied)
Updated 03 December 2019
Arab News

  • The three-day showdown will take place at the purpose-built Diriyah Arena
  • Musical acts, performing after the Saudi Aramco-sponsored tennis finishes, will also be announced soon
DUBAI: The final line-up for the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup was announced on Tuesday, confirming eight top players to step on-court in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

French player Gael Monfils, who is ranked 10th, is joining the tennis tournament that will be held on the outskirts of Riyadh on Dec. 12 to 14.




Gael Monfils. (Supplied)

German rising star Jan-Lennard Struff also confirmed his participation, completing the list of eight tennis superstars representing seven different nationalities at the outdoor hardcourt tournament, held as part of the Diriyah Season, a month-long celebration of sport, entertainment and culture.




Jann-Lennard Struff. (Supplied)

The three-day showdown will take place at the purpose-built Diriyah Arena, which is also hosting the world heavyweight title rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua the week before.

Musical acts, performing after the Saudi Aramco-sponsored tennis finishes, will also be announced soon as part of the Diriyah season.

“Hosting top-tier international tennis in Saudi Arabia for the very first time is another momentous sporting occasion for Saudi Arabia. It is hugely exciting to confirm our final line-up of world class tennis stars from so many different countries that fans in the Kingdom cannot wait to get close to,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, said.

Tickets for all Diriyah Season’s concerts, events and entertainment are available at www.diriyahseason.sa.

