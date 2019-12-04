You are here

  Fiji to postpone sports contests as it battles measles outbreak

This handout picture taken on December 2, 2019 and released from UNICEF Samoa on December 4 shows nurse April Wilson (L) and team leader Luisa Popo preparing vaccinations during a nationwide campaign against measles in the Samoan town of Le'auva'a. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Fiji, with a much higher vaccination rate than Samoa, has recorded only 15 cases and no deaths
  • Fiji’s soccer, beach volleyball and netball governing bodies have already suspended competitions
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Fiji has asked its sports federations to postpone all competitions until January, in a bid to rein in the spread of a measles outbreak that has killed dozens in the neighboring Pacific nation of Samoa.

The highly infectious disease has been crossing the globe, recently finding a susceptible population in Samoa, where the official death toll was 53 on Monday.

Fiji, with a much higher vaccination rate than Samoa, has recorded only 15 cases and no deaths, health authorities say, but has warned people to avoid affected areas and cancel events likely to draw crowds.

“The gathering of youth and people for sporting events is not right and we should discourage it,” Peter Mazey, the chairman of the Fiji National
Sports Commission, said in a statement released with the sports ministry and Olympic panel.

“Working with the health ministry, we are going to try to stop it, now that we have 15 cases in the country.”

Fiji’s soccer, beach volleyball and netball governing bodies have already suspended competitions.

On Friday, the health ministry said it had vaccinated close to 100,000 people since declaring the outbreak on Nov. 7.

Pacific nation Tonga is also battling a measles outbreak that led to its women’s rugby team having to be quarantined from a major regional championship in Fiji last month.

KABUL: Five Afghans were killed and a Japanese aid worker wounded Wednesday in an attack in Jalalabad city in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials said.
The attack comes as humanitarian groups remain on high alert just days after an American aid worker for the UN was killed in a bombing in Kabul.
Tetsu Nakamura, a doctor who heads Peace Japan Medical Services, known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese, was targeted by gunmen while in a vehicle in Jalalabad.
“Dr. Nakamura was wounded and his three security guards, a driver and another colleague were killed,” Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar’s governor, said.
Nakamura is well known in Japan for his aid work, which dates back decades.
The Peshawar Kai website states that Nakamura began aid work in Peshawar in northwest Pakistan in 1984, going on to open a clinic in a remote Nangarhar village in 1991.
The organization in 1998 established a hospital in Peshawar to serve as the group’s permanent base for medical programs in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Jalalabad resident Auzubillah, who only uses one name, said that he heard shooting at about 8:00 a.m.
“I saw there were gunmen attacking a Japanese and his security guards,” he said. “Then the gunmen left the area through a small street.”
Photos from the scene showed a white pickup truck with a large cabin. Its side windows appeared to have been shot out, and at least three bullet holes could be seen in the windscreen.
No group immediately claimed responsibility.
According to Zahir Adil, a spokesman for Nangarhar’s public health department, Nakamura was taken to a regional hospital.
The bodies of the five others, all Afghan, were also taken to the hospital.
Aid agencies and non-governmental groups are sometimes targeted in Afghanistan’s war.
On November 24, Anil Raj, an American who worked for the UN Development Programme in Afghanistan, was killed when his vehicle was targeted in a bombing in Kabul.
Also in the capital, the Taliban in May targeted Counterpart International, a US-funded non-profit group working with marginalized people. Nine people were killed in that attack.

