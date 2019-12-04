You are here

  Lebanese president calls for consultations with lawmakers to name PM

Lebanese president calls for consultations with lawmakers to name PM

Anti-government protesters lie on a road, as they scream and hold each others while riot police try to remove them and open the road, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP)
Reuters

  • Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among Lebanon's 128 lawmakers
  • The PM must be a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon's sectarian system of government
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for formal consultations on Monday with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.
Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among Lebanon's 128 lawmakers. The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon's sectarian system of government.
Saad al-Hariri, the outgoing prime minister, quit on Oct. 29 in response to protests against the ruling elite.

Lawmakers with the Future Movement led by al-Hariri will nominate Sunni businessman Samir Khatib to be Lebanon's new prime minister in the consulttations on Monday, a source familiar with Future's position told Reuters.
A source familiar with the position of the Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal said they would also nominate Khatib for the post

The support of Lebanon's main Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim political forces would make Khatib the frontrunner to lead the new government that will face the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Topics: Lebanon PM

Algeria tries top figures for corruption as opposed election looms

Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

Algeria tries top figures for corruption as opposed election looms

  • Wednesday’s trial is the second of top figures since the start of the protest movement in February
Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algeria began the corruption trial of senior officials including two former prime ministers on Wednesday, a week before a presidential election opposed by a huge protest movement.
Fighting corruption in the entrenched ruling hierarchy is one of the main goals of the protesters, but they have not yet been mollified by the arrest of dozens of senior figures including officials, former officials and businessmen.
Wednesday’s trial is the second of top figures since the start of the protest movement in February, with long prison terms handed to a former spy chief and other once powerful figures in October.
It comes at a pivotal moment in the months-long struggle between the large but leaderless protest movement, known as the “Herak,” and the military-backed authorities.
Next week’s election has been pushed by the army as the only way to end the standoff with the opposition, but the protesters have rejected the vote, saying it cannot be free or fair while the ruling elite, including the military, stay in power.
The Herak had already been mobilizing tens of thousands of demonstrators every Friday for months, but since the start of the official campaign period, it has also begun protests on other days, ramping up pressure on the authorities.
Though the demonstrations have so far been mostly free from violence, there was some scuffling between protesters and riot police during a march in an eastern town last week and the government has started arresting more opposition figures.
On Tuesday, Interior Minister Salah Eddine Dahmoune attacked people opposing the election as “traitors, mercenaries and homosexuals.”
He later said his comments were aimed at people based overseas, rather than at the protest movement, but many supporters of the Herak were angered.
“The remarks will only complicate things,” said Ahmed Bachichi, who has been taking part in the weekly protests.
In the court on Wednesday, former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal faced charges of “misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and granting undue privileges.”
They and most of the other officials and businessmen on trial were closely linked to the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced from office in April.
Wednesday’s session included evidence of corruption in the car assembly business, a sector encouraged by the government after 2015 in an effort to improve the trade balance in response to lower energy revenue.
“You acted with favoritism when you granted authorizations to set up car assemblies,” the judge told Ouyahia, who denied the charge, saying all permits were granted in accordance with the law.
The prosecution accused Sellal, who was campaign manager for Bouteflika when he planned to stand for another term of office early in the year, of involvement in illegal funding of the campaign. He denied it.
No verdict is expected in the trial this week.

Topics: Algeria elections

