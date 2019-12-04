Writing retreat opens new chapter for Saudi Arabia

Jeddah International Book Fair launched under the patronage of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

JEDDAH: The fifth Jeddah International Book Fair was launched on Wednesday, in the Events Land, South Obhur, under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal. It will run for 10 days, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed, chairman of the fair’s higher committee, thanked the governor of Makkah for launching and patronizing the event.

Some 400 publishing houses from 40 countries will participate in this year’s fair, featuring 350,000 books of various genres to meet the preferences of different segments of society and connect them with culture and reading. Over 200 authors will be signing their books during the fair.

