Writing retreat opens new chapter for Saudi Arabia

The seven-day retreat, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was launched on Wednesday in Unayzah. (Photo/Supplied)
  • A first of its kind in the Kingdom, the event is being held in Unayzah
RIYADH: Ten Saudi and Arab writers will gather in locations around the Kingdom to share their literary experiences and hold discussion workshops as part of a writing retreat organized by the Ministry of Culture.
The seven-day retreat, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was launched on Wednesday in Unayzah, with short story writing as the focus of the opening session.
Each session will deal with a specific genre of writing as the retreat moves to different areas of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry hopes the retreat will support creative writing, and allow authors to meet and share their experiences.
It comes as part of activities organized by the literary and publishing sector, managed by Mohammed Hasan Alwan.
The ministry aims to support Saudi creative literature, and encourage talents in the field to contribute to the progress and diversification of the nation’s literary output.
 

  • Some 400 publishing houses from 40 countries will participate
JEDDAH: The fifth Jeddah International Book Fair was launched on Wednesday, in the Events Land, South Obhur, under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.  It will run for 10 days, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed, chairman of the fair’s higher committee, thanked the governor of Makkah for launching and patronizing the event.

Some 400 publishing houses from 40 countries will participate in this year’s fair, featuring 350,000 books of various genres to meet the preferences of different segments of society and connect them with culture and reading. Over 200 authors will be signing their books during the fair.
 

