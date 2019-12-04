You are here

Minister abolishes Saudization employment category to boost job opportunities

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi has issued an order abolishing the yellow category in the Nitaqat program of Saudization.

All establishments falling into the section will transfer to the red category, effective from Jan. 26, 2020.

The Nitaqat program was set up to increase employment of Saudi nationals in the private sector, and classifies the Kingdom’s private firms into six categories ranging from platinum to red.

Al-Rajhi’s decision is aimed at encouraging companies to move into one of the green categories or higher, which would automatically lead to increased Saudization and employment opportunities as well as providing the ministry’s services to the businesses.

The bottom two yellow and red categories were intended for establishments that did not achieve the required Saudization rates and were considered unsafe zones containing firms unable to access the full range of services offered by the ministry.
 

Writing retreat opens new chapter for Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Ten Saudi and Arab writers will gather in locations around the Kingdom to share their literary experiences and hold discussion workshops as part of a writing retreat organized by the Ministry of Culture.
The seven-day retreat, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was launched on Wednesday in Unayzah, with short story writing as the focus of the opening session.
Each session will deal with a specific genre of writing as the retreat moves to different areas of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry hopes the retreat will support creative writing, and allow authors to meet and share their experiences.
It comes as part of activities organized by the literary and publishing sector, managed by Mohammed Hasan Alwan.
The ministry aims to support Saudi creative literature, and encourage talents in the field to contribute to the progress and diversification of the nation’s literary output.
 

