Roundup: Top looks from the Marrakech Film Festival 

Hend Sabry cut a stylish figure in a peach kaftan with a statement golden belt tied at the waist. (AFP)
DUBAI: As the 18th annual Marrakech Film Festival continues to show award-winning films, celebrities on the red carpet have wowed audiences with their glamorous, Moroccan-inspired looks.




Moroccan presenter Nabila Kilani attended the Marrakech International Film Festival on Dec. 4. (AFP)

To the screening of Palestinian director Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven,” Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabry cut a stylish figure in a peach kaftan with a statement golden belt tied at the waist.




US actress Blanca Blanco wore a red dress to the Marrakech International Film Festival. (AFP) 

Sabry accessorized the sequined and beaded dress with a chic pair of golden earrings with red crystal. Red is a popular color for celebrities at this year’s festival.




Tunisian actress Abir Bennani attended the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival. (AFP)

From US actress Blanca Blanco to Egyptian actress Elham Shahin, Moroccan presenter Nabila Kilani, Tunisian actress Abir Bennani and French stylist Nawel Debbouze, all the stars seem to have winter looks for the festival. 




Elham Shahin attented the screening of “It Must Be Heaven.” (AFP)

British actress Tilda Swinton displayed her unique fashion sense as she wore a floor-length ochre gown with flowing long sleeves.




Tilda Swinton wore a floor-length ochre gown with flowing long sleeves. (Getty) 

The gown of the “I Am Love” actress cinched slightly at the waist, and featured a long black ribbon tied into a loose but large bow at the neck.

Gaza Strip’s film festival forced outdoors screening on opening day

The week-long festival is scheduled to show 45 documentaries. (AFP)
  • The opening of the Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival on Wednesday evening had been expected to take place inside the Amer Cinema, which has been abandoned for three decades
  • Organisers had been told by the cinema’s owners that they could no longer use it as a venue
GAZA: In the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, without a cinema for 30 years, a few hundred people walk the red carpet to a rare film screening held on the street.

The opening of the Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival on Wednesday evening had been expected to take place inside the Amer Cinema, which has been abandoned for three decades.

But it was moved at the last minute in unclear circumstances, with a screen erected in the street outside the cinema, a grey building with the letters peeling off.

The festival’s executive director, Muntaser Al-Sabaa, said organisers had been told by the cinema’s owners that they could no longer use it as a venue.

A screen erected in the street outside the cinema. (AFP)

“Suddenly they told us: ‘We are sorry but the situation is dangerous.’ They said: ‘We are afraid.’

“What happened is incomprehensible. We don’t know who told this partner to block the permit to open the cinema.”

The organisers said that they had obtained the necessary permits to host the festival in the cinema.

The week-long festival was scheduled to show 45 documentaries and is part-funded by the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank and dominated by the rival Fatah movement of president Mahmud Abbas.

Around 200 people sat outside to watch the opening film, the documentary “Gaza” by Irish directors Andrew McConnell and Garry Keane. (AFP) 

“We chose Amer cinema for its strong symbolism and to send a message that cinema buildings still exist in Gaza and people have the right to enjoy shows,” Sabaa said.

In the end around 200 people sat outside to watch the opening film, the documentary “Gaza” by Irish directors Andrew McConnell and Garry Keane.

The film, which documents the lives of a number of Palestinians over several years, has won critical acclaim.

