Roundup: Top looks from the Marrakech Film Festival 

DUBAI: As the 18th annual Marrakech Film Festival continues to show award-winning films, celebrities on the red carpet have wowed audiences with their glamorous, Moroccan-inspired looks.







Moroccan presenter Nabila Kilani attended the Marrakech International Film Festival on Dec. 4. (AFP)



To the screening of Palestinian director Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven,” Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabry cut a stylish figure in a peach kaftan with a statement golden belt tied at the waist.







US actress Blanca Blanco wore a red dress to the Marrakech International Film Festival. (AFP)



Sabry accessorized the sequined and beaded dress with a chic pair of golden earrings with red crystal. Red is a popular color for celebrities at this year’s festival.







Tunisian actress Abir Bennani attended the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival. (AFP)



From US actress Blanca Blanco to Egyptian actress Elham Shahin, Moroccan presenter Nabila Kilani, Tunisian actress Abir Bennani and French stylist Nawel Debbouze, all the stars seem to have winter looks for the festival.







Elham Shahin attented the screening of “It Must Be Heaven.” (AFP)



British actress Tilda Swinton displayed her unique fashion sense as she wore a floor-length ochre gown with flowing long sleeves.







Tilda Swinton wore a floor-length ochre gown with flowing long sleeves. (Getty)



The gown of the “I Am Love” actress cinched slightly at the waist, and featured a long black ribbon tied into a loose but large bow at the neck.