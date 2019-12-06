Dr. Ahmed Al-Aqeel, Saudi Shoura Council member

You are here

Dr. Ahmed Al-Aqeel, a Shoura Council member, was born in 1943. 

He completed his Ph.D. in Islamic history, archaeology and Islamic inscriptions at Durham University in the UK, receiving his professorship in 1992.

Al-Aqeel worked as a faculty member at King Saud University’s history department, and later worked at the archaeology department. 

He was director of the research center at KSU’s arts faculty from 1985 to 1988.

He has been an adviser to several ministries and government departments, and is a member of a number of councils of scientific bodies. 

As a professor, Al-Aqeel has taken part in conferences, seminars, lectures and meetings inside and outside the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Who's Who

Saudi, Chinese navies conclude military drills

The Royal Saudi Navy’s Special Forces of the Western Fleet in Jeddah on Thursday concluded a joint military exercise with China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Code-named Blue Sword 2019, the exercise took place at King Faisal Naval Base. It was overseen by Commander of the Special Naval Security Group Rear Adm. Saleh Al-Ghamdi, on behalf of Commander of the Western Fleet Rear Adm. Faleh Al-Faleh, and a number of Chinese military commanders.

Al-Ghamdi praised the forces that took part in the exercise for their combat readiness, their professionalism and teamwork during the drill. 

He also thanked King Salman for the care and support given to the Saudi Armed Forces, and the directives and support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Col. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Omari, the director of the exercise, earlier said that it is part of the efforts to ensure the Saudi military is fully prepared and ready to face all challenges to maintain security and peace in the region and the world.

“The exercise targets building mutual trust, enhancing cooperation between the Saudi Royal Navy and the Chinese PLA Navy, exchanging experiences, developing the capacity of participants to combat maritime terrorism and piracy, and improving training and combat readiness,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

