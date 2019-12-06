Dr. Ahmed Al-Aqeel, Saudi Shoura Council member

Dr. Ahmed Al-Aqeel, a Shoura Council member, was born in 1943.

He completed his Ph.D. in Islamic history, archaeology and Islamic inscriptions at Durham University in the UK, receiving his professorship in 1992.

Al-Aqeel worked as a faculty member at King Saud University’s history department, and later worked at the archaeology department.

He was director of the research center at KSU’s arts faculty from 1985 to 1988.

He has been an adviser to several ministries and government departments, and is a member of a number of councils of scientific bodies.

As a professor, Al-Aqeel has taken part in conferences, seminars, lectures and meetings inside and outside the Kingdom.