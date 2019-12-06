Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

You are here

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias made the statement amid the Turkey-Libya accord. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country
  • The Greek FM called the Turkey-Libyan accord a ‘blatant violation of international law’
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece on Friday said it was expelling the Libyan ambassador to the country, angered at an accord signed on Nov. 27 between Libya and Turkey mapping out a sea boundary between the two countries close to Crete.
Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a news briefing. Dendias called the Turkey-Libyan accord a ‘blatant violation of international law’.

Topics: Greece Libya Turkey

Demonstrators besiege Pakistan newspaper second time in a week

AP

  • The protesters on Tuesday had also surrounded the newspaper’s building and criticized an earlier anti-newspaper protest
  • Abbas said police were alerted and he was seeking protection for the staff and building
AP

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of protesters briefly besieged the office of a well-known independent newspaper in Islamabad, chanting slogans against the editor and staff and setting fire to copies of the paper before fleeing.
Friday’s protest was the second incident this week at the offices of the English-language Dawn newspaper. It comes a day after journalists and rights activists rallied in support of the paper and criticized an earlier anti-newspaper protest.
The protesters Tuesday had also besieged the newspaper’s building, demanding that editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged for reporting that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.”
Abbas went on Twitter to condemn what he says was yet another orchestrated demonstration against the paper. He said police were alerted and he was seeking protection for the staff and building.
It was unclear exactly who was behind the protests and authorities have made no arrests in connection with the increasing threats to the newspaper. Dawn has a history of bitter relations with the country’s powerful military.

Topics: Pakistan demonstrators newspaper

