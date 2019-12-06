‘A mess’: Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after heavy borrowing

You are here

The Maldives has relied heavily on Beijing for financial support. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The mounting debt is a large burden for the nation
COLOMBO: The Maldives is seeking a “diplomatic” solution to restructure its Chinese debt as the small but strategically located atoll nation struggles with repayments, the foreign ministry has said.

Former strongman president Abdulla Yameen relied heavily on Beijing to provide financial support during his five-year term and his successor’s party has accused China of a land grab in the country.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told a press conference on Thursday that China was a generous donor, but the previous Maldivian government borrowed heavily without adequate provisioning for repayments.

Speaking in Sri Lanka’s capital, Shahid said the direct loans as well as government guarantees to state-owned enterprises on their loans from China amount to a debt of about $1.4 billion.

The mounting debt is a large burden for the nation and its 340,000 population, he said.

“Borrowings by the previous government (of president Abdulla Yameen) were unreasonable and put us in difficulty,” Shahid said. “But we can solve this mess through diplomatic means.”

The pro-Beijing Yameen was jailed last month for five years and fined $5 million for corruption during his term that ended late last year.

“We could have a debt restructuring in the future. I am in contact with the Chinese government and I am confident that we can reach a diplomatic understanding.”

Shahid is visiting Sri Lanka for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leaders — President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Prime Minister brother Mahinda — who had also borrowed heavily from China during their previous term in office between 2005 and 2015.

The former Sri Lankan government handed over control of the Hambantota port in the south of the island to a Chinese company on a 99-year lease in December 2017.

It said it was unable to service a $1.4 billion debt from Beijing to build the loss-making harbor.

The port was one of a string of infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Europe being funded under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which critics say is saddling nations with debt.

The new president has publicly declared that he opposed handing over control over a strategic asset to China and said he wanted the deal renegotiated. He has not given details.

Topics: Maldives China

Reuters

  • SoftBank owns 26 percent of China’s Alibaba
Reuters

TOKYO: Weeks after his billion-dollar bailout of WeWork, SoftBank Group Corp’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son reiterated his belief in an instinct-led investing style, in a discussion with Alibaba Group Holding Inc’s co-founder Jack Ma.

SoftBank owns 26 percent of China’s Alibaba, with its origin in a $20 million investment in 2000, and the stake is now worth more than the Japanese firm’s market capitalization.

Son on Friday said the decision to invest in Alibaba was driven by a gut feeling.

Other entrepreneurs Son met at that time “did not have true belief in their heart. I can feel,” Son said. “We are the same animal. We are both a little crazy,” he said of long-time ally Ma.

Ma said Son initially tried to invest $50 million in the e-commerce firm, but that he declined saying it was too large a sum — part of a pattern of offering big cheques to company founders that continued with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann.

Son’s comments come weeks after he was forced to bail out office-sharing startup WeWork when Neumann’s level of control over his firm and hard-partying ways chilled investor appetite and crashed plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Son last month said he misjudged Neumann’s character, after WeWork — formally The We Company — and other sputtering bets saw his $100 billion Vision Fund report an $8.9 billion second-quarter operating loss.

The conversation at Tokyo University between two of Asia’s leading tech entrepreneurs comes at a point of divergence in their careers, with 55-year-old Ma retiring as Alibaba’s executive chairman in September and Son pledging to spend his sixth decade at the helm of his juggernaut.

SoftBank hopes to drive commercialization of the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI), announcing on Friday it will spend 20 billion yen ($184 million) over 10 years funding an AI research institute with Tokyo University.

Son “probably has the biggest guts in the world on doing investment,” Ma said.

“Too much guts, sometimes I lose a lot of money,” Son responded.

“I have not achieved anything yet,” Son said. “I’m still a challenger and every day I’m still fighting.”

Topics: Soft Bank Masayoshi Son Alibaba

