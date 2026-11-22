RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 198.46 points, or 1.95 percent, to close at 9,960.44.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.4 billion ($640 million), as 29 stocks advanced and 238 retreated.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 85.85 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at 21,630.53. This comes as 12 of the stocks advanced while 52 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 14.30 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 1,350.18.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Printing and Packaging Co., whose share price surged 9.99 percent to SR42.70.

Other top performers included Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co., whose share price rose 9.84 percent to SR44.00, as well as Saudi Darb Investment Co., whose share price surged 9.71 percent to SR1.92.

United Carton Industries Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 9.88 percent to SR25.72.

Astra Industrial Group also saw its stock price fall 5.97 percent to SR111.90.

Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Co. also saw its stock price decline 5.89 percent to SR13.90.

Corporate announcements

On the announcements front, GAS Arabian Services Co. has announced the signing of a work unit rate contract with Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, for the installation of all phases of well sites, flow lines, trunk lines, and laterals as well as headers, manifolds, transfer lines, and other pipelines with all associated facilities.

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract follows a unit-rate pricing mechanism, with no total value specified at the time of signing. Its final value will depend on the work orders issued and the volume of work carried out, based on the agreed rates and contractual terms. The contract has an initial term of three years, with Saudi Aramco retaining the option to extend it unilaterally for an additional 24 months at its discretion. The company expects the agreement to have a positive financial impact as future work orders are awarded and executed.

GAS Arabian Services Co. ended the session at SR13.90, up 1.81 percent.

Arabian Drilling has announced the signing of a SR 1.5 billion new long-term contract with Khafji Joint Operations to provide and operate two self-propelled offshore vessels. A bourse filing revealed that the new agreement covers the supply and operation of two self-propelled offshore service vessels for Joint Operations Khafji. It replaces two existing vessel contracts and runs for 10 years for the first vessel and 15 years for the second. Its financial contribution is expected to be reflected in the company’s results once each vessel begins operations, with the first scheduled to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Arabian Drilling ended the session at SR100.90, down 2.35 percent.