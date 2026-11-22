RIYADH: Kuwait’s substantial sovereign assets will help it withstand disruptions to oil exports and government revenue, S&P Global Ratings said, affirming its AA-/A-1+ sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook.

The agency estimated that liquid assets held by the Kuwait Investment Authority would exceed 600 percent of gross domestic product in 2026, the highest ratio among sovereigns rated by S&P.

The affirmation comes despite forecasts of a 14.2 percent contraction in real GDP in calendar 2026 and a fiscal deficit equivalent to 25.5 percent of GDP in fiscal 2027, which ends in March 2027.

“These buffers provide substantial room for a policy maneuver under adverse scenarios,” S&P said.

Recovery prospects

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz reduced Kuwait’s crude production to an average of 989,000 barrels per day during March-May, compared with 2.58 million bpd immediately before the war, according to the report.

Output recovered to 1.9 million bpd by the end of October. S&P expects production to rise further to between 2.2 million and 2.4 million bpd in 2027, supporting real GDP growth of about 13 percent. Despite the recovery, the agency expects full-year oil production to remain around 30 percent below pre-war levels. It forecasts non-oil economic growth of about 1.5 percent in 2026.

Its baseline assumes regional disruption will continue through 2027, but does not factor in a large-scale military confrontation or damage that materially impairs production, exports or economic activity across the Gulf.

Funding flexibility

Kuwait’s financing options have broadened through legislation permitting government borrowing, the introduction of a sovereign sukuk framework and regulatory changes allowing the General Reserve Fund to borrow from the Future Generations Fund, subject to specified limits and approvals.

The two funds are managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority. The authority describes the Future Generations Fund, established in 1976, as an intergenerational savings platform.

S&P said the government planned to borrow 10 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($32 billion) in the financial year ending March 2027, with additional financing needs covered by the General Reserve Fund.

S&P expects infrastructure investment in ports, housing, aviation and energy to support subsequent growth. However, prolonged interruption of oil exports, damage to production facilities or weaker implementation of fiscal and economic reforms could put pressure on the sovereign rating.

An upgrade would depend on sustained fiscal buffers alongside reforms that deepen domestic capital markets and promote economic diversification.

Renewed tanker attacks around the Strait of Hormuz on Nov. 21 underscored continuing risks to Kuwait’s oil exports.

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that shipping disruptions kept 560,000 bpd of Kuwaiti crude production offline during October alone.