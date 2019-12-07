You are here

  • Home
  • Most beautiful falcons to compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

Most beautiful falcons to compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival began last Sunday, and will continue until Dec. 16. (SPA)
Updated 07 December 2019
SPA

Most beautiful falcons to compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

  • The winner of first place will receive SR300,000, second place will receive SR200,000
Updated 07 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club has announced the launch of the Falconry Beauty Pageant at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in its second edition next Thursday in Malham city.

The club allocated cash prizes of SR3 million ($800,000), distributed over five runs, dedicated to the categories of perch and qurnas, gathering Saudi and international falconers.

The winner of first place will receive SR300,000, second place will receive SR200,000, and third place will receive SR100,000, with a total prize of 600,000 riyals for each run.

The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival began last Sunday, and will continue until Dec. 16 with prizes exceeding SR21 million.

Within the activities of the falconry festival, 400-meter falcon heats were held on Thursday on the fifth day of the Al-Mallouah competition.

Under the Al-Mallouah system, the festival honors the top three winners in each heat, while the top 10 winners receive financial prizes and the top seven will qualify for the final heats of the King Abdulaziz Cup.

Topics: falcons King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival Saudi Falcons Club

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival takes off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi falconry festival adds another feather to its cap with new world record

ThePlace: Souk Al-Majlis of Qassim

Updated 07 December 2019
Arab News

ThePlace: Souk Al-Majlis of Qassim

Updated 07 December 2019
Arab News

The Saudi marketplace Souk Al-Majlis, or the Divan Heritage Souk, is part of the old town of Al-Maznab and lies 7 kilometers from the urban center of the city in Al-Derah district.

Al-Maznab township itself is located  in southeastern Qassim province and covers an area of about 2 square kilometers.

It contains more than 380 houses of various sizes, while the old Divan Heritage Souk and the Masque of Bahla Palace form the starting point for the district and its main center.

The souk is popular with visitors and locals and hosts summer events, auctions and folklore presentations among other similar activities.

 

Topics: Souk Al-Majlis Divan Heritage Souk Qassim Province

Related

Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Eimarah Palace of Najran
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Shoubra Palace, first historical palace in KSA’s highland city of Taif
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Najran, a city marked for its rich history

Latest updates

Bangladesh tears down brick kilns to fight toxic smog
Trump pulls back on designating Mexico cartels as ‘terror’ groups
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with Mike Pompeo next week
Trump calls for World Bank to stop lending to China
Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial sparked by ‘pedo guy’ tweet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.