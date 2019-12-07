Most beautiful falcons to compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club has announced the launch of the Falconry Beauty Pageant at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in its second edition next Thursday in Malham city.

The club allocated cash prizes of SR3 million ($800,000), distributed over five runs, dedicated to the categories of perch and qurnas, gathering Saudi and international falconers.

The winner of first place will receive SR300,000, second place will receive SR200,000, and third place will receive SR100,000, with a total prize of 600,000 riyals for each run.

The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival began last Sunday, and will continue until Dec. 16 with prizes exceeding SR21 million.

Within the activities of the falconry festival, 400-meter falcon heats were held on Thursday on the fifth day of the Al-Mallouah competition.

Under the Al-Mallouah system, the festival honors the top three winners in each heat, while the top 10 winners receive financial prizes and the top seven will qualify for the final heats of the King Abdulaziz Cup.