Saudi ambassador joins high-level UN talks

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the United Nations Abdallah Y. Al-Mouallimi. (AP)
Updated 07 December 2019
SPA

  • The meeting focused on political challenges facing Islamic countries
UNITED NATIONS: Political challenges facing Arab countries took center stage at a series of meetings attended by Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami.
A meeting of the UN Arab Group chaired by Algeria’s Permanent Representative, Sofiane Mimouni, focused on issues of common concern, including Palestine.
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s foreign minister, briefed the meeting on the country’s candidacy for the UN Security Council nonpermanent seat for 2021-2022.
Al-Muallami also joined a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, chaired by Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Adela Raz.
The meeting focused on political challenges facing Islamic countries.
In a meeting with High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos, Al-Muallami discussed the alliance’s efforts to spread the message of peace, and promote a culture of dialogue, cooperation and coexistence while rejecting hate speech, racism and intolerance.

Topics: Saudi-UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi

Topics: Souk Al-Majlis Divan Heritage Souk Qassim Province

