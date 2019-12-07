You are here

  • Home
  • Trump pulls back on designating Mexico cartels as ‘terror’ groups

Trump pulls back on designating Mexico cartels as ‘terror’ groups

US president Trump called for a ‘war’ on the cartels last month after the killings of nine women and children from a US-Mexican Mormon community. (AFP)
Updated 07 December 2019
AFP

Trump pulls back on designating Mexico cartels as ‘terror’ groups

  • Donald Trump called for a ‘war’ on the cartels after the killings of nine women and children from a US-Mexican Mormon community
  • The case of the slain Mormons has cast a spotlight on drug cartel-fueled violence in Mexico
Updated 07 December 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday pulled back on his stated plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups, saying he was doing so at the request of his counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Last month, Trump called for a “war” on the cartels after the killings of nine women and children from a US-Mexican Mormon community, but south of the common border, his plans were seen as unwanted meddling.
Mexican officials asked for clarification, and said they wanted to make progress on efforts to stem the flow of weapons and money from the United States to criminal gangs in Mexico.


Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard had reacted more forcefully, saying: “Mexico will never allow any action that means a violation of its national sovereignty.”
While Trump said in a tweet Friday evening that “all necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist organizations,” he said he was putting a hold on the move out of respect for Lopez Obrador.
“We will temporarily hold off this designation and step up our joint efforts to deal decisively with these vicious and ever-growing organizations!” the Republican president tweeted.
Trump noted that the leftist Lopez Obrador was a “man who I like and respect, and has worked so well with us.”
Ebrard hailed Trump’s decision in a tweet, writing that “cooperation has won and there will be good results.”
The case of the slain Mormons has cast a spotlight on drug cartel-fueled violence in Mexico — and Lopez Obrador’s struggles to rein it in.
The victims, including twin eight-month-old babies, were killed as they drove on a remote road between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, a lawless region disputed by warring drug cartels.

 

Topics: US Mexico drugs

Related

World
Trump to designate Mexican cartels as ‘terror’ groups
World
Mexico death toll rises in border gunbattles

US opens first round of resurrected peace talks with Taliban

Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
AP

US opens first round of resurrected peace talks with Taliban

  • The talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence
  • Permanent cease-fire would be the eventual goal, said a US statement
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
AP

KABUL: US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held on Saturday the first official talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban since President Donald Trump declared a near-certain peace deal with the insurgents dead in September.
The talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence, with a permanent cease-fire being the eventual goal, said a US statement. Khalilzad is also trying to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict.
The meetings being held in the Middle eastern State of Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, follow several days of talks in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, where Khalilzad met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
The Taliban have so far refused direct talks with Ghani calling him a US puppet.
Ghani leads the Afghan government with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in a power-sharing agreement brokered by the United States after the presidential elections in 2014 were so deeply mired in corruption that a clear winner could not be determined.
To head off a conflict Washington stepped in and forced the two leading candidates __ Ghani and Abdullah __ to share power in a so-called Unity Government that has been largely paralyzed because of the relentless bickering between the two leaders.
The Afghan government is now embroiled in a fresh elections standoff. Presidential polls on Sept. 28 again ended in accusations of misconduct and corruption, with no results yet announced.
Repeat leading contender Abdullah has challenged the recounting of several hundred thousand ballots, accusing his opponent Ghani of trying to manipulate the tally.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad’s return to his peace mission followed Trump’s surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to Afghanistan in which he said talks with the Taliban were back on.
While Khalilzad is talking to the Taliban about reducing violence, the US military in its daily report said overnight on Saturday US airstrikes killed 37 Taliban and operations by the Afghan National Security Forces killed another 22 of the militants.
The insurgents have continued to carry put near daily strikes against military outposts throughout the country. They now hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan.
Trump has expressed frustration with America’s longest war repeatedly saying he wants to bring the estimated 12,000 US soldiers home and calling on Afghanistan’s own police and military to step up. The Afghan government has also been criticized for its relentless corruption.

Topics: Taliban US Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
Taliban ‘ready to fight’ if US unwilling to talk
World
Kabul ‘concerned’ about US-Taliban deal, seeks clarification

Latest updates

LIVE: Clash on the Dunes - Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia
Islamic Cooperation says Florida accident does not represent tolerant values of Saudis
US opens first round of resurrected peace talks with Taliban
Al-Shabaab militants kill 8 in Kenya bus attack
Egyptian star Tamer Hosny breaks Guinness World Record in Abu Dhabi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.