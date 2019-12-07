LIVE: Clash on the Dunes - Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The day has finally arrived - the eyes of the sporting world turn toward Saudi Arabia this evening for the highly anticipated rematch between world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and challenger Anthony Joshua who face each other in Diriyah in the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ – the biggest sporting event ever held in the Kingdom, and a night that could rival the historic ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ and ‘Thrilla in Manila’ fights.

Stay tuned throughout the day for Arab News coverage below. (All times KSA)

18:30 - FIGHT ACTION: And the first action of the night is complete! Boxing out of the UAE, Majid Al-Naqbi gets a stoppage in the third round as he overpowers his Georgian rival Ilia Beruashvili in his lightweight contest to move 4-0 in his career. We are officially under way...

Explosive start! Majid Al Naqbi gets the stoppage in the third round to move 4-0 in our first fight of the night #RuizJoshua2 #ClashOnTheDunes pic.twitter.com/QSxbFUdFjL — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 7, 2019

17:50 - In case you missed it earlier, Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is in the Kingdom and he was loving the weigh-in on Friday - he was particularly delighted with Ruiz Jr.'s choice of song for his entrance...

17:20 - There is plenty of boxing action for tonight's card - here is a run down of all the bouts we have to look forward to tonight before the main event...

16:45 - Fans attending the fight might be in for a chilly evening, as the heavens opened briefly earlier and the wind has been picking up...

#WATCH: Rain was falling earlier at the Diriyah Arena ahead of the #ClashOnTheDunes fight - if you are attending the big fight, be sure to bring waterproofs and warm clothes... #RuizJoshua2 #DiriyahSeason pic.twitter.com/eIoAADnkOK — Arab News (@arabnews) December 7, 2019

16:00 - The very impressive Diriyah Arena was put together in less than a month, you can read about it here...

#LIVE: Where history will be made... Arab News gets a sneak peek of the arena before it starts filling up for the action - as the countdown begins for @Andy_destroyer1 vs. @anthonyfjoshua in #ClashOfTheDunes #RuizJoshua2 #DiriyahSeasonhttps://t.co/wYDgjWnfxs pic.twitter.com/aoxhY21D5C — Arab News (@arabnews) December 7, 2019

LIVE: Arab News has arrived at the impressive Diriyah Arena ahead of the #ClashOnTheDunes fight tonight - he crowds are set to arrive in an hour's time #DiriyahSeasonhttps://t.co/9hDAiXiqjS pic.twitter.com/iOmxid2uTS — Arab News (@arabnews) December 7, 2019

15:15 - There is also a considerable undercard for the Clash on the Dunes event - including Saudi Arabia's own Zuhayr Al-Qahtani who is facing Omar Dusary from Kuwait for the WBC Middle East title, and Arab News caught up with him ahead of his big night...

14:30 - The fans of Joshua were in good voice at the weigh-in, with thousands of British fans in the Kingdom to support their hero, while a vocal crowd of Mexicans and Americans were cheering for Ruiz. The atmosphere in the Diriyah Arena should be electric tonight...

14:15 - It’s not just the boxing world taking an interest in this fight in Saudi Arabia - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (known to be a big fan of Anthony Joshua) was asked who he thought would win tonight’s bout ...

Mourinho the boxing expert Anthony Joshua or Andy Ruiz - who wins? pic.twitter.com/qvYTP5FMio — Goal (@goal) December 7, 2019

13:45 - The boxing world held its breath on Friday night as the two heavyweight rivals faced off at Friday's weigh-in at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. See a full gallery from the showdown here...

13: 30 - The excitement is starting to build as we inch closer to the bell going in the Clash on the Dunes later tonight. You can read all this week's build-up to the huge fight in our dedicated Spotlight, highlights of which are below:

