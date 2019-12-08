Justine Skye over the moon as she touches down in Dubai

DUBAI: US singer and model Justine Skye touched down in the UAE for the first time over the weekend. The rising star, who was a special guest at the 2019 edition of Sole DXB, seemed to be ecstatic about being in the emirate as she shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her hotel room alongside the text “I can’t believe I’m in Dubai.”

The next snap included a screenshot of her location, and was captioned “Sorry, it’s just really wild that I’m this far away.” Not only is it the Los Angeles-based beauty’s first time in the UAE, but in the Middle East in general.

During her first day in the region, the 24-year-old sang live at a Farfetch event at the streetwear festival, shortly after one of her close friends, Palestinian musician and occasional model Fai Khadra, shut down the rooftop of the venue with a DJ set.

The “Don’t Think About It” singer, who was born Justine Indira Skyers, shared a video of Khadra behind the decks, writing: “Fai, how are we in Dubai?!”

Shortly after her performance, the budding musician headed to New York export Miss Lily’s, which she also made sure to document via social media.

Skye isn’t the only artist living it up in Dubai right now. Sole DXB brought together a number of talents, including the likes of American rapper Rico Nasty — her real name is Maria Kelly — who was one of the hotly-anticipated performers at the annual streetwear festival.

The 22-year-old was spotted taking in the desert, as she hit the dunes in a buggy, and enjoying a leisurely camel ride while wearing traditional garb.

“I had so much fun I can’t stop posting,” she captioned one of the many images of herself in the desert that she shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Also spotted in Dubai over the weekend was American rapper and actor Dave East. The artist, who rose to fame in 2014, is making the most of his time in the UAE. In addition to hitting up the Gold Souk decked out in traditional gear, East also frequented the exotic farm of Dubai-based Rashed Belhasa, more commonly known as “Money Kicks” to his 1.6 million Instagram followers.