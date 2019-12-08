You are here

Saudi jewelry designers reach sales worth SR10m via online shopping

The ‘Watan mn Dahab’ national competition for gold and jewelry concluded at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Saudi specialists have revealed precautionary measures that should be taken during the purchasing process of jewelry and precious metal at the national competition for gold and jewelry “Watan mn Dahab,” which concluded on Friday at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel. 
Estimated yearly sales of Saudi jewelry designers via online shopping reached SR10 million ($2.7 million), but the experts have still urged caution, and spoke to visitors at the event on how to secure themselves against commercial fraud.  
In the “Jewelry Online Shopping” conference, jeweler Rami Bawajeeh reviewed designers’ needs, such as metals, stones, design, drawing, clarification and description. He also reviewed the importance of learning presentation skills, sales, pricing, and the constant update of information.
He stressed the importance of online shopping, which represents the future of sales in the world of gold and jewelry, and enables new opportunities in e-commerce.
Bawajeeh advised jewelry designers to acquire new skills and experience to keep up with the Saudi market’s developments. He said he expected substantial growth of up to 200 percent in the next five years, amid the electronic transformation in the Kingdom and the spread of social media platforms and modern technologies.  
The supervisor of creative design at the advertising department of the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, Safa Merheb, spoke about creating and designing advertisements for jewelry during a lecture on the topic. She said precious metals required special care to highlight their characteristics, and further attract the public to buy them.
Jewelry designer Effat Bahmeddin presented the international standards for jewelry design during an interactive workshop about “metal formation through drawing and coloring”. She highlighted the fundamental principles recognized for coloring and drawing, and stressed the importance of studying to support talent in order to reach excellence and success in the sector of gold and jewelry.
Chadi Mohammed Al-Mofleh, operation manager at Solitaire Laboratories, spoke about the importance of securing consumers against commercial fraud, through a thorough examination of jewelry, in the “Your Guide to Buying Jewelry” lecture. He spoke about classifying diamonds, processed diamonds, industrial diamonds, precious stones and precious metals.
He addressed how to ensure jewelry’s purity upon purchase, the major components for each piece, and modern techniques used in the diamond and precious stones industry which make the detection of natural stones difficult for experts without the use of sophisticated equipment. He noted the necessity of sending precious stones, diamonds and jewelry to laboratories and issuing a certification to protect the buyer and merchant equally.
Jewelry designer Dalal Al-Aqeel told her success story. She started in 2015 and overcame many challenges to reach an international level, and launch her brand Talida Jewellery. She noted that her goal was to create unconventional jewelry to keep pace with the market and satisfy the desires of women looking for sophistication and excellence.

Saudi gamers lead the way at Nexus e-sports festival

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s EGZ was crowned champions in the main competition as American R&B star Jason Derulo ended the three-day Nexus gaming festival with a spectacular performance in Riyadh on Saturday.
The festival, an initiative of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), was the first to be staged by Riot Games in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as part of its strategy to promote electronic sports in the region.
Hundreds of people gathered at Riyadh Boulevard to witness the finals of the six competitions based on the League of Legends, and to enjoy a variety of activities and attractions.
EGZ won $400,000 as part of the total $2 million prize fund after defeating Nasr Esports in the main 5v5 Summoners Rift competition.
Coach Paul Ouani said that the festival was a great learning experience for his team and he hopes Riot Games can build on this success.
“Having the Nexus festival here is a great decision. There is enormous potential in e-sports, especially in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. With many people watching online and live at venues, it will only get bigger,” he said
Other winners included Bassel (5v5 influencer final) and Abdulrahman Toxichill Bahmaid (1v1 champion).
As well as promoting gaming, the three-day festival also featured a music concert by US line-ups Mako and the Crystal Method, and a variety of entertainment.
Onur Tamer, METAI general manager of Riot Games, said: “As the first event on this scale for the region, it was a fantastic effort by the whole team. We have delivered something that the community has been expecting for a long time and it was great to see strong turnout during the three days.
“Attracting people of different ages is crucial in this region and we wanted to focus on three pillars — the gaming tournament, the festival area where the players would interact, and the musical experiences. We delivered that and everything was great, especially the cosplay, where a lot of people were interested.
“It is not just about gaming but going beyond that and opening League of Legends and e-sports to all people in this region,” he said.
“This event has shown that a lot of people have embraced the opportunity of visiting and learning more about League of Legends.”
Tamer said that future plans include an Arabic version of League of Legends.
“People want us to create a specific Arabic character, but it really depends on the creativity and bringing everything together to make it happen,” he said.

