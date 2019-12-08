You are here

Largest Huawei store opens in Eastern Province

The Huawei Experience Store will be run by highly trained Saudi youth and provides a unique opportunity for Huawei’s users.
Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Company has just launched its biggest Huawei Experience Store in Dammam in the Eastern Province. This announcement comes in line with Huawei’s strategy of increasing overall investment in the Kingdom and bringing its products even closer to consumers. The new store will provide the latest products of Huawei that meet the consumers’ needs and requirements. 

Bill Yu, vice president of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Company, said: “We are honored to open Huawei’s biggest Experience Store in the Eastern Province, which is our way of demonstrating our commitment to the Saudi market and our appreciation for the consumers here in Saudi. This Experience Store launched at a time in which consumers here are asking for more innovative flagship products from Huawei. We are confident they also want to learn more about these products that swept the global market and competed fiercely to be the best.”

He added: “Huawei has been working tirelessly to constantly provide our consumers with the best possible experience. This new store in the Eastern Province allows us to expand our reach in Saudi Arabia and truly create value for users. We will continue to build on our success in the market and continue our expansion.” 

Yu said: “Huawei has been in the Saudi market for many years, and we are proud of the achievements Huawei had done in Saudi Arabia during these years and especially this year. This success would never have seen the light without the cooperation of our clients and partners in the Saudi market.

“Year after year, we have been constantly working toward launching and providing products that fit all types of tastes and meet all needs of our users in the Saudi market. We have had their needs and demands in mind to be the main engine that drives the company’s growth in the Kingdom.” 

The Huawei Experience Store will be run by highly trained Saudi youth. In a statement, Huawei said it is confident that the Saudi market’s appreciation of the Huawei brand will increase with the energy, passion and determination of such young talents. The company said the new store provides a unique opportunity for Huawei’s users to enjoy amazing experiences when visiting.

UAQ, Alinma close real estate fund at $4.5bn

Updated 07 December 2019
Arab News

UAQ, Alinma close real estate fund at $4.5bn

Updated 07 December 2019
Arab News

Umm Alqura Company for Development and Construction (UAQ) and Alinma Investment Company announced the successful completion of the launch of the Makkah Real Estate Development Funds, with an investment value exceeding SR17 billion ($4.5 billion). 

The funds are invested in seven hotel towers and two commercial complexes that will be developed within the King Abdul Aziz Road (KAAR) project in Makkah. It is one of the most significant developmental and urban development projects in the Makkah region. The project includes multiple options including housing and shopping, and provides easy mobility and means of transportation between the project facilities and the central area of the Holy Mosque.    

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of UAQ, said: “This strategic agreement is the first of several diverse investment activities designed to attract leading investment institutions. It confirms the appeal of investing in KAAR, an attractive destination for long-term investments, as well as the trust of the investment and financing community.

“This partnership also sheds light on the strength of Alinma Investment and its success in managing real estate funds, which makes it the ideal partner for implementing the project’s development and urban plan. The project aspires to become one of the modern landmarks in Makkah.”

Abuateek added: “By successfully attracting investments valued at SR17 billion, we will make progress in line with the execution plan for several diverse projects, especially since we have already reached several major milestones, including completion of the pouring and construction of all the concrete blocks for the Makkah Metro tunnels, while in addition we have completed nearly 50 percent of the bridges. Currently, we are working on completing all the unprecedented infrastructure projects that followed the demolition phase, which represent a transformation in the investment, development and preparation of the project’s lands, making it more attractive for development and creating new choices that help upgrade the quality of life for Makkah visitors and residents.”

Acting CEO of Alinma Investment Mazin bin Fawaz Baghdadi said: “We are very happy with the success of the Alinma Real Estate Development Funds together with our partner UAQ. This investment, with the large sum of capital, will play a major role in fulfilling the objectives of the finance sector, while our partnership will contribute to increasing the capacity to accommodate pilgrims and visitors through implementing urban developmental projects in the Makkah region.”

“The funds’ investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through the development of the superstructure in various parts of the King Abdul Aziz Road project in Makkah, which are: Five-star international hotels (Taj Hotel and Kempinski Hotel), four-star hotels (Hilton Embassy), three-star hotels (Hilton Garden Inn), apartments (Kempinski Residence), and two malls,” added Baghdadi.

