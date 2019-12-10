Saudi rapper lands ‘Spies in Disguise’ gig

DUBAI: The local version of the animated film “Spies in Disguise” is set to release across cinemas in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and will feature the voices of Saudi hip hop artist Qusai alongside Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached on Dec. 26.







Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached will voice the supporting role. (AFP)​​



Qusai will voice the character of Lance Sterling, who is played by Will Smith in the original version of the film, with Abirached joining in a supporting role that will give Arab audiences the opportunity to listen to the film in their native language.

“As soon as I was approached to voice the character played by Will Smith in the original version, I felt an immediate connection. Lance Sterling is an incredible character with humor and wit and I really wanted to do the role justice,” Qusai said.







Qusai will voice the character of Lance Sterling. (Supplied)



“Spies in Disguise” follows two characters — super spy Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett — who are exact opposites.