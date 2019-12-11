You are here

Turkey hints it could bar US from using key air bases

Incirlik air base in southern Turkey has been a main base for US operations in the Middle East. (AFP)
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey’s foreign minister suggested Wednesday that the United States could be barred from using two strategic air bases in retaliation to possible US sanctions against his country, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Mevlut Cavusoglu comments came amid reports that US lawmakers had agreed on a defense bill that also includes calls to sanction Turkey over its decision to proceed with the purchase and deployment of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.
“In the event of a decision to sanction Turkey, the Incirlik and Kurecik air bases can be brought to the agenda,” Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
He said: “Congress members must understand that it is not possible to get anywhere with sanctions.”
Incirlik air base in southern Turkey has been a main base for US operations in the Middle East and more recently in the fight against the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq, while Kurecik, in eastern Turkey, is a key NATO base.
Turkey’s decision to proceed with the purchase of the Russian system has added to growing tensions between the two NATO allies. Washington says the Russian system poses a threat to NATO and has removed Turkey from the US-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program.
Tensions were raised further after Turkey launched an incursion into northeastern Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish forces that had partnered with the US in the fight against the Daesh group. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey.

Google renews Injaz ties with new $1 million grant for digital skills training program in Arabic

Arab News

Google renews Injaz ties with new $1 million grant for digital skills training program in Arabic

Arab News

DUBAI: Google is awarding another $1 million grant to Injaz for the non-profit group’s effort to boost digital skills training program in Arabic, and reach a further 100,000 people in 2020.

Google launched in 2018 the Maharat min Google, an Arabic digital skills program, which has reached more than 500,000 young people, women and underprivileged students in the Middle East and North African region through a $1 million grant.

About 130,000 of those who participated were able to find jobs, grow their careers and their businesses, a statement said.

Google likewise made a series of announcements for its products, including updated features on Google Search, the launch of Google Assistant in 15 new countries and a new safety feature on Maps.

Google Assistant will now be available in Arabic and understand local dialects in 15 Arab countries: the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine and Mauritania.

Google Map’s Stay Safe mode meanwhile is a feature that gives users an ‘off-route alert’ when a driver has deviated from the suggested route by more than 500 meters, with an option to share live trip update with friends and family.

In Egypt, the Motorcyle mode will motorcyclists navigate traffic and avoid congested routes.

“Every day, people in the Middle East and North Africa turn to Google for help, to get things done and to learn new things. Over the years, we’ve improved how our products work for in Arabic, whether that was on Search, Assistant, Maps or YouTube. We are committed to making our products more helpful to people in the Middle East and North Africa,” Lino Cattaruzzi, Managing Director for Google in the Middle East and North Africa, said in the statement.

