You are here

  • Home
  • Moroccan designer Chama Mechtaly’s ‘Moors and Saints’ shows value of connection

Moroccan designer Chama Mechtaly’s ‘Moors and Saints’ shows value of connection

Chama Mechtaly is a Moroccan visual artist and the designer of the brand “Moors & Saints.” (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjrvh

Updated 12 December 2019
Rawaa Talass

Moroccan designer Chama Mechtaly’s ‘Moors and Saints’ shows value of connection

  • The jewelry designer’s debut collections are inspired by histories of multiculturalism
Updated 12 December 2019
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: “Moors & Saints” is the brainchild of the Moroccan visual artist and designer Chama Mechtaly. This fine jewelry line not only draws inspiration from sacred architecture, and its message is more than skin-deep, in light of the current political climate surrounding migration.

“For the last few years, we have been witnessing the rise of nationalism and anti-immigrant rhetoric all over the world,” the UAE-based designer told Arab News during her brand’s debut at this year’s edition of Dubai Design Week. “I was thinking, ‘How can I communicate my values as an artist and a human being, who is really interested in connecting minds and hearts, and translate those values into a brand that connects really well with the local community in Dubai?’ (I wanted) to find some kind of universal language that started somewhere and traveled across the world, affecting the lives of different communities, and so Moorish design popped up.”




The brand is Renowned for its repetitive geometric patterns. (Supplied)

Renowned for its repetitive geometric patterns, glazed tiles and majestic arches, the history of Moorish design dates back to the 11th century, flourishing mainly in North Africa and Andalusia, but spreading as far as Latin America and Southeast Asia.

“If you look at the context of massive, powerful Muslim civilizations like Andalusia, the Mogul Empire, or the Fatimid Dynasty in Cairo, they were only able to become powerful because they weaved and included different communities, including Jews, Christians, and Hindus,” Mechtaly, who holds a degree in international relations and conflict resolution, noted. 




The history of Moorish design dates back to the 11th century. (Supplied)

Growing up in Morocco, Mechtaly was inspired by the fascinating visual language that dominates the country’s diverse ecosystem of mosques, synagogues, palaces, and universities. “Craftsmanship, art, and design are very much part of our identity, not just myself and my family — but, really, every Moroccan,” she said.  

“Moors & Saints” launched in September with three elegant collections named after historical cities that are home to Moorish design — Granada, Marrakesh, and Cairo. Handmade in Dubai, all of the designed pieces are manufactured in either silver or 18-carat gold, and come in a range of earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, with cufflinks available for men as well.

The first collection that Mechtaly started designing was Granada. It is specifically inspired by the architecture of the famous Alhambra Palace — a fortress built during the Nasrid Dynasty in the 9th century.




“Moors & Saints” launched in September with three elegant collections named after historical cities that are home to Moorish design — Granada, Marrakesh, and Cairo. (Supplied)

“Alhambra was built in the spirit of ‘convivencia’ — Jews, Muslims, and Christians benefiting from each other, sharing knowledge and really creating together,” Mechtaly said. “I believe that it really connects with the story of the UAE, welcoming ethnicities and nationalities from all over the world to thrive here and create an environment of cross-cultural exchange.”

The octagonal star that can be seen on the walls of the palace takes center stage in the Granada collection, along with an Arabic translation of the Nasrid mantra: “There is no victor but God,” which is carefully engraved on a pair of earrings topped off with a red pearl, a nod to the palace’s iconic color.

Going south towards North Africa, the Cairo collection features architectural elements of the Egyptian capital’s Alazhar Mosque, erected under the patronage of the Fatimid rulers.




The feminine Marrakesh collection draws inspiration from the city’s popular ‘zellij’ glazed tiles. (Supplied)

Some might be surprised to see the six-pointed Seal of Solomon — which one strictly associates with Israel and the Jewish people — in the collection’s pieces. However, this ancient, much-used symbol is actually a feature of several Islamic spiritual sites, including the Alazhar Mosque. Mechtaly explained: “What I’m trying to promote is that this symbol has been shared for centuries (among) different civilizations, whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian, (or) Jewish.”

Meanwhile, the feminine Marrakesh collection draws inspiration from the city’s popular ‘zellij’ glazed tiles — particularly those found in the burial sites of the 16th-century Saadi Dynasty. The collection is noticeably rosy-toned; an homage to the city’s colorful exteriors.  




Mechtaly was inspired by the fascinating visual language that dominates Morocco diverse ecosystem of mosques, synagogues, palaces, and universities. (Supplied)

The up-and-coming designer hopes her creations convey her message of tolerance and symbolize historical depth.

“I want people to know that they’re carrying a piece of heritage and history that dates back for centuries and has been affected by and inspiring people from across the globe,” she says, “no matter what their skin color, religion, or origins.”

Topics: Chama Mechtaly Moors and Saints Moroccan designer

Meet OFFtrack, the Bahrain band bringing the noise

The band have only been playing together for a few months. (Supplied)
Updated 12 December 2019
Liz Ellen

Meet OFFtrack, the Bahrain band bringing the noise

  • The band consists of four members — Sharma (musical arrangement and synths), Sara Al-Saeed (vocals), Ali Shirawi (guitar), and Ryan James (bass)
  • OFFtrack recently performed at Sound and Fiction, a three-day conference and live music event in Bahrain
Updated 12 December 2019
Liz Ellen

MANAMA: “Noise. Yes. I like noise,” says Sumit Sharma, songwriter and founder of OFFtrack, a recent addition to Bahrain’s independent music scene.

Although they’ve only been playing together for a few months, all four members — Sharma (musical arrangement and synths), Sara Al-Saeed (vocals), Ali Shirawi (guitar), and Ryan James (bass) — have been involved in the scene for a while. Sharma, for example, was previously part of the acclaimed Belly of Paris, who sadly disbanded at the end of 2016 as members moved away from Bahrain.

“We all loved Belly of Paris and didn’t anticipate that sudden end to it,” he tells Arab News. “Afterwards, I went into a limbo. I felt ‘What’s the point of doing anything when you have no control over the circumstances?’ I stayed (away) from the music scene, stopped going out for gigs… It took me some time to take control over things and convert that void into music. The worst and best part of being an artist is that you can’t derive pleasure from anything else but the work you create. It’s a love-hate relationship. I kind of hate it in some moments, but I can’t do without it.”

Hence the delay in bringing OFFtrack together. “I have been working on my music for some time,” says Sharma. “But I could never find the courage or, most importantly, the right members who could decode my vague instructions and understand the sound I’m trying to achieve.”

According to the band’s online blurb: “The music is inspired by (a) dystopian state of being in this disconnected world and (the) ongoing chaos it entails.”

Spotting my blank look, Sumit takes pity and explains: “The disconnected state we live in now is a recurring and underlying theme of the album we’re working on. We are so connected, and yet so disconnected — we have all this information at our disposal but we are still lost. The world tells you that you can be whoever you want to be, but we don’t really know who we are. We are being constantly dragged away from our basic form and we have no control over it.

“OFFtrack exists in that space too — sometimes challenges and shouts at it and sometimes echoes its reality,” he continues. “Art has become a mere form of entertainment, whereas it played a much bigger and deeper role in history and society. Artists are the timekeepers of every generation.” 

Of the band’s sound, he says: “I don’t think we fit into a genre. It’s noise, chaos, distortion, floating ideas. You can dive deep or stay buoyant — it depends how you react to it. I hope it has its own individual connection with people.” You can decide that for yourself when the debut album — on which the band are currently working — comes out.

OFFtrack recently performed at Sound and Fiction, a three-day conference and live music event in Bahrain organized by Museland, a record label and promotion company founded by Ali Al-Saeed, and in which Sharma himself is involved.

“When I took a sabbatical from music, I started noticing many things about the Bahrain music scene that I never acknowledged before,” says Sharma. “Sometimes you need to zoom out to see things clearly. So, I had this rough idea to create an alternate platform for music and to organize a music festival, which would represent Bahrain’s original talents. But I had no idea how to go about it. And then, out of nowhere, Ali got in touch and asked me to come on board. He established Museland almost a decade ago and stuck to his guns more than anyone I know. I hopped on board and we have some big plans for the coming year.”

Topics: Sumit Sharma OFFtrack

Latest updates

Karate athlete bags gold for Lebanon
Top international horse-riding judge marvels at ‘breathtaking’ Saudi venue for historic Diriyah Equestrian Festival
Erdogan’s former allies to challenge AKP’s rule in Turkey
China's aviation regulator raised concerns with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes
Saudi siblings flying the flag for the Kingdom at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.