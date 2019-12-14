You are here

  • Home
  • Insider attack kills 9 Afghan militia

Insider attack kills 9 Afghan militia

Afghan militias operate in remote regions and are under the command of the country’s National Security Forces, which suffers near daily Taliban attacks. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pre28

Updated 14 December 2019
AP

Insider attack kills 9 Afghan militia

  • Taliban claimed it as an insurgent assault
  • The country’s National Security Forces suffer almost daily from Taliban attacks
Updated 14 December 2019
AP

KABUL: At least one member of an Afghan militia opened fire on his fellow militiamen early Saturday, killing nine, in what the country’s interior ministry called an insider attack.
The Taliban however claimed the attack was actually a coordinated insurgent assault on the checkpoint where the shooting took place, killing over two dozen militiamen, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy, but the Taliban often exaggerate their claims.
Details were sketchy and investigators were still looking into the attack in central Ghazni province’s Karabagh district, said Interior Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman. The number of attackers was also not immediately clear.
Afghan militias operate in remote regions and are under the command of the country’s National Security Forces, which suffers near daily Taliban attacks.
The Taliban now control or hold sway over half the country.
Insider attacks have been steady throughout the 18-year conflict, with US and NATO troops most often targeted. But when Afghan security forces are targeted, the casualty rate is often much higher.
In July, two US service members were killed by an Afghan soldier in the southern Kandahar province. The shooter was wounded and arrested. In September, three US military personnel were wounded when a member of the Afghan Civil Order Police fired on a military convoy, also in Kandahar.
Last Saturday, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad began several days of meetings with Taliban representatives in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office.
It was his first such direct contact between the envoy and the militant group since President Donald Trump halted negotiations three months ago after a particularly deadly wave of Taliban attacks, including a Kabul suicide bombing that killed an American soldier.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law

Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law

  • Indian president says the law will save religious minorities
  • Critics say the law weakens the secular foundation of India as it does not provide similar provisions to Muslims
Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters
KOLKATA/LUCKNOW: Demonstrators in eastern India set fire to more than a dozen buses and vandalized at least six railway stations on Saturday, as violent protests against a new citizenship law continued for a fourth straight day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens the secular foundations of India.
The law’s enactment has stirred up protests across India, but the eastern part of the country, where movements against Bangladeshi immigrants have raged for decades, has been among the worst hit.
On Saturday, protesters torched at least 15 buses on an expressway in West Bengal state, some 20 km from state capital Kolkata, holding up traffic for several hours, two police officials said.
At least half a dozen railway stations in the state were vandalized and set on fire, leading to the cancelation of many long-distance trains, Sanjoy Ghosh, chief public relations Officer at South Eastern Railway told Reuters, adding it was difficult to say when normal services would resume.
In India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state, in the north of the country, students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a prominent institution set up in 1920, protested against the citizenship law and were mobilizing Muslims via doorstep invitations for a bigger protest on Sunday.
“With the passing of this bill the Muslim community is scared and this bill, which is now a law, is discriminatory in nature,” said Sharjeel Usmani, an undergraduate student at AMU. “We will protest against it till it is taken back.”
Protests were also staged in several other towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh, including in the Hindu holy city of Prayagraj, whose former name Allahabad was changed by the state’s Hindu nationalist government in 2018.
In the heart of India’s capital New Delhi, hundreds of students gathered within and outside the gates of the Jamia Milia University, making speeches and holding peaceful protests against the citizenship law amid a heavy police presence.
Police on Friday fired tear gas and used baton charges to disperse scores of students demonstrating at Jamia.
The university on Saturday also declared a 20-day winter break beginning Dec. 16, according to an official notice reviewed by Reuters.
The annual break at Jamia usually begins around Dec. 24 and the decision to go on an early break was taken due to the student protests, a Jamia staff member said, declining to be named.

Latest updates

Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law
Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers
DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars
Thousands join Bangkok’s biggest protest since 2014 coup
Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.