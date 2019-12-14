It-girls gather as influencer Rania Fawaz weds in Dubai

You are here

Rania Fawaz celebrated her nuptials in the presence of family and friends. Instagram
  • On Friday, UAE-based influencer Rania Fawaz got married to her longtime partner Sammer Sommers in Dubai
  • The stylish guest list included everyone from Layla Kardan to Ola Farahat
DUBAI: On Friday, Dubai’s it-girls gathered at the Desert Palm Resort wearing their glittering best for Iraqi influencer Rania Fawaz’s wedding to her longtime partner Sammer Sommers.

The 24-year-old, who got married at a lavish ceremony over the weekend, celebrated her nuptials in the presence of family and friends, which included the likes of fellow it girls Dima Sheikhly and Hala Abdallah who both wore Rami Kadi gowns, Ola Farahat, who chose Aden Fashion, and Fatima Almomen who showed off a Romani design at the palm tree-lined resort.

Fawaz tied the knot wearing two different wedding gowns designed by her mother, Zeena Zaki. For the first look, the new bride looked to “Sex and the City” lead Carrie Bradshaw’s fictional Vogue couture spread for inspiration. 

She wore a strapless gown that featured a frothy, floor-trailing skirt and was paired with long, white gloves and a veil as she walked arm-in-arm with her new husband into the extravagant venue. 

The fashion influencer then switched into a second look, which comprised of a corset top paired with a billowing, tulle skirt to dance the night away with her loved ones.

“For everyone asking, both my dresses are from the greatest woman and designer ever @zeenazaki. More to come!! (sic),” Fawaz wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her and her new husband making their grand entrance in a video post that she shared with her 818K followers. 

“Dress number one inspired by Carrie Bradshaw. couldn’t ask for a better person to design this beautiful masterpiece!! I love you @zeenazaki, you made my dream dress come true,” she captioned another series of snaps. 

As for her hair, the newly-married Instagram blogger opted for a sleek updo. Meanwhile, UAE-based makeup artist, who is of Jordanian descent, Mohammed Hindash was tasked with readying the bride for her big day. 

Also at the jam-packed nuptials was UAE-based crooner Layla Kardan, who serenaded guests with a live rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” 

The stylish guest list also brought out Rene Borisova, Alanoud Badr and Enjy Kiwan. 

Ahead of the wedding, Fawaz and Sommers made things official at an intimate gathering surrounded by close friends and family. For the pre-wedding celebration, the blushing bride chose a white ensemble that consisted of a white, ruffled blazer and matching skirt from Dior. 



It’s official Mr. & Mrs. Sommers

Fawaz and Sommers got engaged a little over one year ago.

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

DJ Khaled is the only artist of Arabic descent to make the annual list. AFP
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

  • Forbes released its annual list of top-earning music stars of the year
  • US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is among the world’s top-earning musicians of 2019
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is among the world’s top-earning musicians of 2019, according to the annual Forbes list of the year’s 40 highest-paid musical artists. 

The “I’m the One” hitmaker earned $40 million this year, landing the 29th spot, alongside The Weeknd and Marshmello who he is tied with. 

The US-based DJ and producer, who was born Khaled Mohamed Khaled to Palestinian immigrants, is the only artist of Arab descent to make the list. In addition to his music, DJ Khaled’s take-home reflects other lucrative ventures such as acting and writing. 

He was cast to voice one of the characters in “Spies in Disguise,” set to launch later this month. He will also appear in the film “Bad Boys for Life.”

Additionally, in 2016, the mogul published a book entitled “The Keys,” that delves into his lessons for success. 

Topping the list was Taylor Swift, who collected $185 million in the past year. She’s followed by Kanye West, who raked in $150 million and Ed Sheeran, who rounds out the top three with an earning of $110 million. 

Check out the full list here.

Topics: DJ Khaled

