You are here

  • Home
  • Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are executive producing a new series on Amazon Prime. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/y75u5

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

  • The Bollywood star has just revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas will be executive producing a new web series on Amazon Prime
  • The currently-untitled, unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after Priyanka Chopra launched her latest digital venture, an original YouTube show entitled “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” that features a series of high-profile guests, the Bollywood star has just revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas will be executive producing a new web series on Amazon Prime.

The currently-untitled, unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet, an Indian ceremony that takes place before the wedding and involves choreographed traditional dancing and music that tells the story of the bride and groom. 

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives,” wrote Chopra on Instagram.

“Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed,” she continued.

The couple, who got married at a multi-day Indian wedding in a palace in Jaipur last year, are currently casting engaged couples online to appear in the unscripted show.

“If you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular,” she wrote. 

Each episode of the series will follow an engaged couple, along with their wedding party, family and friends in the days leading up to their wedding. There will be a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists and creative directors to help them prepare for the pre-wedding celebration. 

Those who wish to be a part of the new documentary-style show, which will begin filming in 2020, can sign up online at www.castingengagedcouples.castingcrane.com.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra nick jonas

Region’s it-girls gather for the wedding of the season in Dubai

Rania Fawaz celebrated her nuptials in the presence of family and friends. Instagram
Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

Region’s it-girls gather for the wedding of the season in Dubai

  • On Friday, UAE-based influencer Rania Fawaz got married to her longtime partner Sammer Sommers in Dubai
  • The stylish guest list included everyone from Layla Kardan to Ola Farahat
Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: On Friday, Dubai’s it-girls gathered at the Desert Palm Resort wearing their glittering best for Iraqi influencer Rania Fawaz’s wedding to her longtime partner Sammer Sommers.

The 24-year-old, who got married at a lavish ceremony over the weekend, celebrated her nuptials in the presence of family and friends, which included the likes of fellow it girls Dima Sheikhly and Hala Abdallah who both wore Rami Kadi gowns, Ola Farahat, who chose Aden Fashion, and Fatima Almomen who showed off a Romani design at the palm tree-lined resort.

Fawaz tied the knot wearing two different wedding gowns designed by her mother, Zeena Zaki. For the first look, the new bride looked to “Sex and the City” lead Carrie Bradshaw’s fictional Vogue couture spread for inspiration. 

She wore a strapless gown that featured a frothy, floor-trailing skirt and was paired with long, white gloves and a veil as she walked arm-in-arm with her new husband into the extravagant venue. 

The fashion influencer then switched into a second look, which comprised of a corset top paired with a billowing, tulle skirt to dance the night away with her loved ones.

“For everyone asking, both my dresses are from the greatest woman and designer ever @zeenazaki. More to come!! (sic),” Fawaz wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her and her new husband making their grand entrance in a video post that she shared with her 818K followers. 

“Dress number one inspired by Carrie Bradshaw. couldn’t ask for a better person to design this beautiful masterpiece!! I love you @zeenazaki, you made my dream dress come true,” she captioned another series of snaps. 

As for her hair, the newly-married Instagram blogger opted for a sleek updo. Meanwhile, UAE-based makeup artist, who is of Jordanian descent, Mohammed Hindash was tasked with readying the bride for her big day. 

Also at the jam-packed nuptials was UAE-based crooner Layla Kardan, who serenaded guests with a live rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” 

The stylish guest list also brought out Rene Borisova, Alanoud Badr and Enjy Kiwan. 

Ahead of the wedding, Fawaz and Sommers made things official at an intimate gathering surrounded by close friends and family. For the pre-wedding celebration, the blushing bride chose a white ensemble that consisted of a white, ruffled blazer and matching skirt from Dior. 

View this post on Instagram

It’s official Mr. & Mrs. Sommers

A post shared by Rania Fawaz (@raniafawazz) on

Fawaz and Sommers got engaged a little over one year ago.

Topics: Rania Fawaz wedding Dubai

Latest updates

Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples
Morocco ex-diplomat to UN accused of visa fraud over workers
Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed
Former Sudan strongman Bashir gets 2 years for corruption
Hong Kong police make 3 arrests in another explosives case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.