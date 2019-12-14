Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

DUBAI: Shortly after Priyanka Chopra launched her latest digital venture, an original YouTube show entitled “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” that features a series of high-profile guests, the Bollywood star has just revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas will be executive producing a new web series on Amazon Prime.

The currently-untitled, unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet, an Indian ceremony that takes place before the wedding and involves choreographed traditional dancing and music that tells the story of the bride and groom.

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives,” wrote Chopra on Instagram.

“Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed,” she continued.

The couple, who got married at a multi-day Indian wedding in a palace in Jaipur last year, are currently casting engaged couples online to appear in the unscripted show.

“If you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular,” she wrote.

Each episode of the series will follow an engaged couple, along with their wedding party, family and friends in the days leading up to their wedding. There will be a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists and creative directors to help them prepare for the pre-wedding celebration.

Those who wish to be a part of the new documentary-style show, which will begin filming in 2020, can sign up online at www.castingengagedcouples.castingcrane.com.