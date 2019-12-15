You are here

  • Home
  • Different strokes: Saudi artist draws the line at cosmetic waste

Different strokes: Saudi artist draws the line at cosmetic waste

1 / 5
Saudi artist Aisha Javid Mir’s project, Artientifique, is drawing praise from around the Middle East and abroad. The painter, 19, has been interested in art ever since she was a toddler. (Photo/Supplied)
2 / 5
Saudi artist Aisha Javid Mir’s project, Artientifique, is drawing praise from around the Middle East and abroad. The painter, 19, has been interested in art ever since she was a toddler. (Photo/Supplied)
3 / 5
Saudi artist Aisha Javid Mir’s project, Artientifique, is drawing praise from around the Middle East and abroad. The painter, 19, has been interested in art ever since she was a toddler. (Photo/Supplied)
4 / 5
Saudi artist Aisha Javid Mir’s project, Artientifique, is drawing praise from around the Middle East and abroad. The painter, 19, has been interested in art ever since she was a toddler. (Photo/Supplied)
5 / 5
Saudi artist Aisha Javid Mir’s project, Artientifique, is drawing praise from around the Middle East and abroad. The painter, 19, has been interested in art ever since she was a toddler. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p7ejh

Updated 15 December 2019
AMEERA ABID

Different strokes: Saudi artist draws the line at cosmetic waste

  • 19-year-old student Aisha Javid Mir produces paintings that are both eye-catching and eco-friendly
Updated 15 December 2019
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Using a technique all her own, one young Saudi artist is turning out artworks that not only light up a room — but also help save the planet. 

Instead of traditional oils, 19-year-old student Aisha Javid Mir uses discarded makeup and cosmetics to produce paintings that are both eye-catching and eco-friendly.

She describes the process as “beauty created out of beauty.”

Her project, Artientifique, has introduced the concept to a growing audience, drawing praise from around the Middle East and abroad.  

“The idea of using makeup to paint came to me when I was in my school,” Mir told Arab News. “One of my friends bought new cosmetics and changed her set, throwing the old cosmetics stock in the bin.” 

Mir set to work developing new painting techniques using waste cosmetics, inventing tools to help her paint.

“Makeup brushes wouldn’t work on canvas because they are designed for faces and makeup texture is different from traditional paint, so I had to think and work on it,” she said.

The idea of painting using old cosmetics sounds simpler than it was. “I worked for years to figure out how I could make a beautiful, durable, premium-quality paintings for art lovers by using waste,” she said.

“It shouldn’t ever look like it was created from trash.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Aisha Mir has no preferences in terms of makeup products or brands.

• ‘When I collect waste stock, it is a mix of broken, sticky and old things,’ she said.

While practicing Mir introduced the idea to friends in the Middle East, India and abroad, and shared her paintings on social media, gaining positive feedback.

She said waste and poor disposal of cosmetics pose a threat to the planet through harmful chemicals and micro-plastics, with hormone disruption, genetic mutation and possible extinction of marine species among the most pressing concerns.

“I was trying to spread awareness about the harm caused by waste cosmetics. I knew what I was doing was on a small scale, but when people applauded, I realized what I was doing was great and beneficial. It motivated me to work harder,” Mir said.

The painter has been interested in art ever since she was a toddler. “I don’t remember a single day I came home in a clean uniform,” she said.

Now word of Mir’s work is spreading. She was featured in this year’s Misk Global Forum and has also collaborated with Maitreya Art, one of India’s best-known galleries.

Artientifique is helping to raise environmental awareness by allowing art lovers to buy paintings and support the initiative.

Mir said that in future she hopes to collaborate with art galleries, conduct makeup painting exhibitions and work with cosmetics brands to “convert waste into something exclusive.”

Topics: Saudi arts

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk Art paints a happy future for Saudi artists

Film Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ plays on novelty

The jungle gets more challenging and the game scarier in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’ (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Film Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ plays on novelty

Updated 28 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The remake of the 1996 film “Jumanji” landed in 2017, with an alluring title “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” could be described as sequel of sorts after 22 years. It was a high-octave adventure set in a virtual world, with four teens getting into it through a video game in a drawing room. Each sank into a character from the game, proving a super hit with children and adults, letting their imaginations run riot and indulging in the fantasies they had always desired.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” makes it a trilogy. The jungle gets more challenging and the game scarier. For director Jake Kasdan and co-writers Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg, these alone may not have been enough to avoid franchise boredom. So they add more to their latest plot by giving new avatars to some of the characters, and adding two new ones, played by the brilliant Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, who portray estranged business partners, Eddie and Milo.

The starting point is a breakup between asthmatic Spencer (Alex Wolff) and the sweet Martha (Morgan Turner). While their friends, football player Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) and forever online Bethany (Madison Iseman) are living it up, Spencer is depressed, and in a moment of weakness, decides to play the game, plunging into Jumanji. When his friends find out, they realize he cannot get out by himself and follow him, leaving Bethany behind, and taking Eddie and Milo.

A good part of the film’s freshness comes with the twist it throws up: Some of the virtual characters from the 2017 adventure take on different avatars. Spencer wanted to become the strong and suave Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson) from the previous adventure, but is transformed into pickpocket/cat-burglar Awkwafina. And Spencer’s grandfather, Eddie, gets to be Smolder, with Johnson impersonating DeVito to much hilarity.

The film can be confusing, and the storytelling is somewhat sloppy, but the acting is good and the charisma shines through. The special effects are top-notch, turning the 3D imagery into a thrilling canvas. An undulating desert and African medinas add a touch of the exotica to this virtual wonder.

Latest updates

Film Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ plays on novelty
Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets
Boko Haram kill 19 Nigeria herders in clashes
Lebanese burn ruling parties’ offices after night of clashes
Mexico objects to labor enforcement provision in North American trade deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.