50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: The bodies of at least 50 people have been unearthed from a mass grave at a farm outside Mexico’s western city of Guadalajara, local authorities said.
The grim site was discovered just over three weeks ago in Jalisco — a state hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime.
The local prosecutor’s office said Saturday 13 of the dead — 12 men and a woman — have been identified and the remains given to their families.
The process of identifying more of the victims and how they died will continue, it added.
A mass grave with 34 bodies was discovered in a suburb of Guadalajara on September 3, while another was found nearby in May with the remains of 30 people.
Nearly 2,500 murders were reported between January and November in Jalisco — where the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel is based — state authorities have said.
