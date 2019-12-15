You are here

Brazil opens Jerusalem trade center as step to embassy shift

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend with his wife Sara and Brazilian Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (R) the opening ceremony of the Brazilian Ministry Trade And Investment Promotion Agency in Jerusalem on Dec. 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 15 December 2019
AFP

  • Eduardo Bolsonaro reiterated his father’s pledge to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem soon
  • Brazil is currently still studying the implications of transferring its embassy
JERUSALEM: Brazil opened a trade office in Jerusalem Sunday, in a ceremony attended by President Jair Bolsonaro’s son and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking at the ceremony, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a lawmaker, said his father intended to make good on a pledge he made early this year to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel from the city of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
“He told me that for sure — it’s a commitment — he’s going to move the embassy to Jerusalem, he’s going to do that,” the younger Bolsonaro said, in Netanyahu’s presence.
President Bolsonaro in January pledged to follow US President Donald Trump’s controversial step and relocate his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv.
The Brazilian head of state visited Israel in March, when he announced his country’s intention to open a trade office in the disputed city.
Virtually all countries maintain their embassies in the city of Tel Aviv, insisting Jerusalem’s status be defined through Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, as Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of its own future state.
The United States broke with that decades-long consensus in May 2018 and relocated its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, with only Guatemala following suit so far. Paraguay made the move but later backtracked.
Hungary has also opened a trade office in Jerusalem.
Fears have been raised that moving the embassy could endanger Brazil’s valuable meat exports to Arab markets but Eduardo Bolsonaro said any delay was due to Brazil wanting to prepare the move in a thorough manner.
“We want to do a movement to Jerusalem not only for Brazil but to be an example for the rest of Latin America,” the Brazilian lawmaker, who is also chairman of his parliament’s foreign relations and national defense commission, said.
Speaking at the ceremony, Netanyahu noted “President Bolsonaro’s commitment to open an embassy in Jerusalem next year.”
Netanyahu thanked Brazil for its support of Israel in international forums and noted recent bilateral aid the Jewish state provided to cope with natural disasters.
“Israel was there, and Israel will always be there for the people of Brazil and for our common friendship,” Netanyahu said.

Turkey’s Erdogan threatens to close 2 US military bases

Turkey’s Erdogan threatens to close 2 US military bases

  • Washington warned of sanctions over Ankara buying Russian arms
  • Erdogan has regularly raised the possibility of closing the military bases at times of tension with the US
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday threatened to close two strategic military bases used by the United States in Turkey, after Washington warned of sanctions over Ankara buying Russian arms.
“If necessary, we can close Incirlik and we can close Kurecik,” Erdogan on the pro-government A Haber television channel. The two bases sit on Turkey’s southwest coast, near the border with Syria.
Erdogan has regularly raised this possibility in the past, at times of tension between the two countries.
The US airforce uses the air base at Incirlik for raids on positions held by the so-called Daesh group in Syria. The Kurecik base houses a major NATO radar station.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu raised the issue of the bases last week. Responding to the US threat of fresh sanctions, he warned that their closure could be “put on the table.”
Turkey faces US sanctions over its decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, despite warnings from Washington.
And on Friday, Turkey summoned the US ambassador after the US Senate followed the lower house and voted to recognize the 1915 killings of Armenians as genocide. The bill has yet to be signed by President Donald Trump.
Armenia claims 1.5 million died in the killings. Turkey says the number of deaths was far lower and Turks also died, blaming the killings on the First World War.

