You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget focuses on fiscal stability: Review

Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget focuses on fiscal stability: Review

Security forces stand at the docks of Ras Al-Khair port, about 185 km north of Dammam. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jz7fx

Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget focuses on fiscal stability: Review

  • It aims to transit the economy away from the country’s dependency on oil by developing the private sector
Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget announced on Dec. 9, 2019 is progressive and focuses on balancing fiscal stability and economic growth despite oil market volatility this fiscal year, according to a review released by KPMG Al Fozan & Partners (KPMG Saudi Arabia), the leading provider of audit, tax and advisory services in the Kingdom.

The latest budget continues to support diversification efforts, transitioning the economy away from its dependency on the oil sector by developing the private sector and enhancing its contribution to achieving Vision 2030 goals and targets.

Budgeted revenue is expected to reach SR833 billion ($222 billion) in 2020, 62 percent of which is driven mainly by oil revenue, while budgeted expenditure is projected at SR1.02 trillion. Fiscal deficit stands at SR187 billion (6.4 percent of estimated 2020 gross domestic product) compared with SR131 billion (4.7 percent of GDP) in 2019.

Public debt is anticipated at SR754 billion, 26 percent of the estimated GDP in 2020, growing 11.2 percent compared to the previous year. 

Commenting on the budget, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman of KPMG Saudi Arabia, said: “The proposed budget focuses on maintaining fiscal stability and sustainability, improving the diversification of revenue sources, and taking measures to advance the economic and social development of the country.” 

He added: “Despite the oil market volatility, which had some impact on the expenditure, the government has made notable progress on the Vision Realization Programs. In addition, the allocation of over SR1 trillion budget expenditure for 2020 demonstrates the government’s commitment toward driving economic growth.” 

Meanwhile, the total real GDP growth is expected to reach 2.3 percent in 2020, as a result of relatively stable oil prices, implementation of Vision 2030 programs, and increased spending on infrastructure.  

Non-oil revenue is expected to touch a new high of SR320 billion in 2020, compared to SR315 billion expected in 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent, supported by the government’s continued efforts to develop non-oil sectors with higher economic and social return.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Budgeted revenue is expected to reach SR833 billion ($222 billion) in 2020, 62 percent of which is driven mainly by oil revenue, while budgeted expenditure is projected at SR1.02 trillion.

• Fiscal deficit stands at SR187 billion compared with SR131 billion in 2019.

• Public debt is anticipated at SR754 billion, 26 percent of the estimated GDP in 2020, growing 11.2 percent compared to the previous year.

Dr. Hussain Abusaaq, chief economist and head of research at KPMG Saudi Arabia, said: “The forecasted general budget figures of higher expenditures over expected revenues, illustrates the government’s efforts of diversifying the economy through continuous implementation of Vision 2030 programs. The key focus of the 2020 budget is to maintain the balance between growth and fiscal sustainability while increasing spending efficiency.”  

Oil is expected to remain a major contributor to the Kingdom’s revenue, though it is expected to decline by 14.8 percent to SR513 billion in 2020 from SR602 billion in 2019, primarily due to volatility in oil prices owing to trade war.

Likewise, non-oil revenue is expected to reach SR320 billion in 2020, an increase of 1.6 percent over an expected SR315 billion in the previous year. The surge in non-oil revenue reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to diversify its income streams and reduce dependency on oil. 

At SR200 billion in 2020, tax revenues are projected to be 1.2 percent lower than last year’s value of SR203 billion. Taxes on goods and services provides the largest share of non-oil revenue at 44.4 percent.

Ismail Daham Alani, public sector head at KPMG Saudi Arabia, commented: “A number of Vision Realization Programs under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative have entered the execution phase and achieved a good level of progress in 2019. The positive impact of these programs will be reflected in the medium term.” 

In addition,  the Kingdom’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to equal 28 percent by 2021, compared to 25 percent predicted last year, due to volatility in the oil prices in 2019. Despite debt increasing in 2019, the Kingdom’s debt-to-GDP ratio remained significantly lower than many of its peers.

“The government’s efforts and focus on achieving sustainability and fiscal balance is expected to be beneficial for businesses and public policy planning. We expect Saudi Arabia to continue progressing toward achieving its Vision 2030 objectives since volatility in oil prices are likely to decrease this year,” Al-Fozan concluded.

Topics: KPMG Saudi budget 2020 Vision 2030

Related

Business & Economy
Stronger oil price to slash Saudi budget deficit says brokerage
Saudi Arabia
Saudi budget will boost growth in the non-oil sectors and create jobs, say economists

South Africa’s businesses marooned by rolling blackouts

Updated 16 December 2019
AFP

South Africa’s businesses marooned by rolling blackouts

  • The crisis suddenly worsened this week as Eskom rationed 6,000 megawatts from the national power grid, prompting the worst cuts in the country so far
Updated 16 December 2019
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: As if choreographed by a puppet master, stores along the aisle of a Johannesburg mall hurriedly shut their doors one by one as soon as power outages strike slap-bang in the middle of the day.

“We have to close the store immediately because people can steal ... the card machines also don’t work without electricity,” a 23-year-old clothing retail worker told AFP.

Since 2008, state utility Eskom has sporadically implemented rolling blackouts — rationing up to 4,000 megawatts at a time — to help prevent a collapse of the electricity grid, a process known as “load shedding.”

But this week, the crisis suddenly worsened as Eskom rationed 6,000 megawatts from the national power grid, prompting the worst cuts in the country so far.

The power outages have caused many businesses to lose out on hours of sales during the peak festive season, threatening an already fragile economy.

“Most of them have to close shop as they can’t afford alternative solutions such as generators and renewable energy such as solar systems,” the CEO of the Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane, told AFP.

Across town about 60 km south of Johannesburg in the crucial industrial manufacturing hub known as the Vaal Triangle, industrialists reel from the unstable supply of power.

“The big industries that start up furnaces lose an obscene amount of money when there are blackouts,” said Jaco Verwey, vice chairman of the Golden Triangle Chamber of Commerce.

“Firstly they lose money on downtime. Secondly, they lose money on restarting again because they need more electricity to restart their furnaces.”

The organization boasts around 450 member businesses, 33 of which pay a combined electricity bill of 100 million rands ($6.8 million) a month.

Businesses, big and small, are plunged daily into darkness for nearly five hours at a time, sometimes even multiple times a day.

Large underground mines, among the largest contributors to GDP, suspended some shifts this week to avoid trapping miners in the belly of the earth when the electricity cuts out.

AngloAmerican spokesman Sibusiso Tshabalala told AFP that its “South African operations have been impacted by Eskom load shedding.”

“While we have response plans ... this is not a sustainable solution as it is costly to run generators,” he said, adding that sustained power outages resulted in reduced revenues and production.

Hundreds of tourists, hoping to catch the aerial cableway at the top of Table Mountain, were left stranded for nearly three hours this week after load shedding escalated to stage 6.

Even telecommunications networks were forced to beef up on backup power to maintain customers’ connectivity during load shedding.

African giant MTN reportedly spends up to 100 million rand on battery generators for every three days of electricity blackouts.

But for some, like retailer Shoprite, the outages have resulted a spike in sales of alternative energy and lighting products such as candles, paraffin, gas bottles, emergency lights and kettle braais.

Topics: South Africa freight train

Related

World
Protests in Johannesburg over ‘racist’ ad
Moody’s leaves South Africa teetering on brink of ‘junk’

Latest updates

Rescuers search rubble of building destroyed by quake in southern Philippines
Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency
Saudi Hajj minister receives secretary of National Commission on Muslim Filipinos
Jeddah book fair huge hit among youth
Key road development projects in Makkah enter final stage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.