Image Nation celebrates rising filmmaking stars at Arab Film Studio 2019 Awards

DUBAI: The UAE’s film and entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi has named Mansour Ahmed, Mildred Garcerant and Amer Al-Mahri as the 2019 winners of Arab Film Studio Awards, part of its flagship training program for aspiring filmmakers.

Now in its eighth year, Arab Film Studio offers programs in narrative, documentary, scriptwriting, storytelling and corporate film as well as a special summer program for high school students.







Amer Al-Mahri won the Best Script award. (Supplied)



The award for Best Script was given to “Run Salem Run” by Al-Mahri, who won around $27,000 to bring his script to life.

"I always say I want to see my characters come to life, so I'd like to thank Image Nation for opening the door and giving all of us in the scriptwriting program this opportunity to make our dreams come true," Al-Mahri said in a released statement.







Mansour Ahmed was awarded Best Narrative Short Film for “Asli.” (Supplied)



Ahmed was awarded Best Narrative Short Film for “Asli,” which follows an Emirati marriage detective who investigates a potential bridegroom with surprising results.

Garcerant won Best Documentary Short Film for "In the Shadows," which recreates the family situation when one member is detained for twenty-five days in a six-square meter cell with other people.







Mildred Garcerant won Best Documentary Short Film for “In the Shadows.” (Supplied)



Both Ahmed and Garcerant won an internship with Image Nation, where they will develop their filmmaking skills by working on the company’s upcoming projects.