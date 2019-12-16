You are here

Image Nation celebrates rising filmmaking stars at Arab Film Studio 2019 Awards

Arab Film Studio is now in its eighth year. (Supplied)
  • Image Nation Abu Dhabi has named Mansour Ahmed, Mildred Garcerant and Amer Al-Mahri as the 2019 winners of Arab Film Studio Awards
  • Arab Film Studio offers programs in narrative, documentary, scriptwriting, storytelling and corporate film
DUBAI: The UAE’s film and entertainment company Image Nation Abu Dhabi has named Mansour Ahmed, Mildred Garcerant and Amer Al-Mahri as the 2019 winners of Arab Film Studio Awards, part of its flagship training program for aspiring filmmakers. 

Now in its eighth year, Arab Film Studio offers programs in narrative, documentary, scriptwriting, storytelling and corporate film as well as a special summer program for high school students.




Amer Al-Mahri won the Best Script award. (Supplied)

The award for Best Script was given to “Run Salem Run” by Al-Mahri, who won around $27,000 to bring his script to life.

“I always say I want to see my characters come to life, so I’d like to thank Image Nation for opening the door and giving all of us in the scriptwriting program this opportunity to make our dreams come true,” Al-Mahri said in a released statement. 




Mansour Ahmed was awarded Best Narrative Short Film for “Asli.” (Supplied)

Ahmed was awarded Best Narrative Short Film for “Asli,” which follows an Emirati marriage detective who investigates a potential bridegroom with surprising results. 

Garcerant won Best Documentary Short Film for “In the Shadows,” which recreates the family situation when one member is detained for twenty-five days in a six-square meter cell with other people. 




Mildred Garcerant won Best Documentary Short Film for “In the Shadows.” (Supplied)

Both Ahmed and Garcerant won an internship with Image Nation, where they will develop their filmmaking skills by working on the company’s upcoming projects.

Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie talk ‘Bombshell’ and tense scenes

“Bombshell” is directed by Jay Roach. (Supplied)
  • The film stars a power trio of A-listers — Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman portray former Fox anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, with Margot Robbie playing Kayla, a fictional composite of multiple women at the news network
LOS ANGELES: In 2016, Fox News was turned upside down when allegations of sexual harassment against CEO Roger Ailes were made public. The build-up, backlash and fallout are chronicled in new movie, “Bombshell.”

The film stars a power trio of A-listers — Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman portray former Fox anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, with Margot Robbie playing Kayla, a fictional composite of multiple women at the news network. With director Jay Roach at the helm, “Bombshell” is a slick dramatization of events in the style of writer Charles Randolph’s previous film “The Big Short.”

Theron and Robbie have already received Golden Globe nominations for their roles and and Arab News sat down with them them and co-star John Lithgow, who plays Ailes, about making the film.

“Ailes is a fascinating character,” Lithgow said, “the most valuable asset I had in the role was Connie Britton (as Ailes’ wife, Beth). The look on her face and the look of shame on his face at her finding out about it was extremely powerful.”

The decision to take on a role in the movie wasn’t easy for Theron, however.

“It wasn’t a very easy decision for me. Jay (Roach) gets credit for giving me the last push. He really helped me get my head around understanding Megyn because that was complicated for me. While we were shooting it became more complicated because she was let go from NBC for racially insensitive comments and that devastated me,” she told Arab News.

The film led the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations Wednesday, boosting its Oscar hopes. Lionsgate's star-studded #MeToo drama secured acting nods for its lead Theron, as well as supporting actresses Kidman and Robbie, and an overall cast nomination.

And Robbie’s nomination is well deserved, especially considering one particularly uncomfortable scene depicting sexual harassment.

“I can’t think of a single scene that has really gotten inside the room where some version of sexual harassment on this level takes place… if you just saw a transcript, you wouldn’t know anything wrong had happened. But as she says in the film, ‘something just happened and I don’t know what it was.’ That’s what harassment is all about,” Robbie said.

