OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (SPA)
Updated 17 December 2019
  • Al-Othaimeen thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen says that the general secretariat in cooperation with its partners has focused on capacity-building for manufacturers and national regulatory authorities, harmonization of standards, research collaboration and joint development among OIC members states.

He expressed appreciation to the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Indonesia for hosting the first-ever meeting of heads of medicine regulatory authorities of OIC member states in Jakarta in 2018, encouraging members to support regulation for medicine and vaccine pricing, and combat substandard and falsified medicines.

Addressing the opening session of the seventh Islamic conference of health ministers in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC had developed a comprehensive health improvement plan, calling on member states to provide the resources to implement the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action.

He reviewed the progress made since the conference’s previous session in Riyadh in 2017, especially on non-communicable diseases such as cancer and communicable diseases such as polio.

Al-Othaimeen commended the OIC institutions concerned for their efforts in implementing the OIC health program. He also thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which have cooperated with the OIC in furthering its health agenda.

The OIC secretary-general briefed member states’ health ministers on the polio-eradication work of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication, stressing the need to enlarge the scope of its activity.

Keynote speakers during the opening session were the Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, chair of the previous session; UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, chair of the current session; Emirati Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi; and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Topics: OIC Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen drugs

RIYADH: In the heart of Riyadh city, Christie’s Jewelry Expo recently concluded its activities after five days.

The exhibition, which took place in the luxurious Al-Muraba Historical Palace, attracted a huge international and Arab audience.

The expo showcased more than 200 exceptional jewels, 32 distinctive watches and 17 rare handbags from 15 international brands and famous jewelers.

“This is by far the most important jewelry collection that was ever brought in an exhibition throughout the whole history of the company,” said David Warren, senior international director at Christie’s.

“We are delighted to be in a historical palace that relates to the culture of the Saudi people,” said Mei Y Gian, Christie’s private sales director.

The name of the event — “Unique Piece” — was chosen because the exhibition includes some of rarest precious stones, bags, watches and jewelry. The collection was designed by top international designers, and the price of some pieces reached SR5 billion ($1.3 billion).

And since the exhibition theme is inspired by “Courts of Magnificence,” Al-Muraba Historical Palace is the perfect spot to showcase the beauty of the precious jewels.

“The jewelry collection is made from the best brands in the world and some of the pieces were from traditional makers that no longer exist,” said Warren.

The extraordinary treasures cover different eras and styles right up to modern times.

Some of the pieces were made for men — like the ruby diamond necklace, which was made especially for an Indian prince. The necklace is one of the rarest and the earliest pieces in the exhibition.

“It’s the biggest collection of jewelry that Christie’s ever put together in all of our history,” said Warren.

The exhibition is showcasing five rare, flawless diamonds that are over 500 carats each.

“We brought the best of the best,” added Warren.

Ruqaiah Al-Jabbari, 22, said: “This is the first time I have attended an exhibition of this sophistication and luxury, and the first time I have seen such expensive jewelry.

“The palace was as smart and luxurious as the charming pieces of jewelry that were displayed in the exhibition.”

Visitors have enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime luxurious experience at this fantastic Riyadh Season activity. But the world-famous arts group Christie’s is already considering its next chance to host an event in the Kingdom.

“We look forward to the next event, hopefully next year,” said Warren.

Topics: Saudi Arabia jewlery

