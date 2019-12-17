You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian documentary 'For Sama' shortlisted for Oscar

Syrian documentary 'For Sama' shortlisted for Oscar

The Syrian documentary was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/cad3t

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian documentary 'For Sama' shortlisted for Oscar

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists of semi-finalists in nine categories
  • Syrian documentary "For Sama" has been shortlisted for the Best Documentary Feature Award
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Waad Al-Khateab just got one step closer to winning an Oscar.

On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists of semi-finalists in nine separate categories all at once. The categories are foreign-language film, animated short, documentary feature, documentary short, live-action short, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, original score and best original song.

The Syrian director’s gripping documentary “For Sama” has been shortlisted for the Best Documentary Feature Award at the upcoming Oscars.

It’s been selected by Members of the Documentary branch alongside Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s “Honeyland,” the Todd Douglas Miller-directed “Apollo 11” and Petra Costa’s “The Edge of Democracy” among others.

Click here to read our interview with the director. 

The fifteen films were selected among a field of 159 submissions.

The news comes shortly after it was announced that the moving documentary, which won the Prix L’Œil d’Or for Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, took home Best Film at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) earlier this month, in addition to winning the Best Director, Best Documentary and Best Editing awards.

Sama, for whom the film is named, is the name of Al-Khateab and her husband Hamza’s young daughter, who was born during Aleppo’s siege and lived through it for the first year of her life before the three of them were forced to flee. 

Unflinching in its footage, the documentary, which was two years in the making, features often-horrifying visuals of the people of Aleppo mortally wounded, in distress, dead and dying.

The fifteen movies on the list will be narrowed down to five when the official nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, with one month before the Oscars.

See the full lists below:

Documentary Feature

“Advocate”
“American Factory”
“The Apollo”
“Apollo 11”
“Aquarela”
“The Biggest Little Farm”
“The Cave”
“The Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“The Great Hack”
“Honeyland”
“Knock Down the House”
“Maiden”
“Midnight Family”
“One Child Nation”

Documentary Short Subject

“After Maria”
“Fire in Paradise”
“Ghosts of Sugar Land”
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“The Nightcrawlers”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Stay Close”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

International Feature Film

Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”
Estonia, “Truth and Justice”
France, “Les Misérables”
Hungary, “Those Who Remained”
North Macedonia, “Honeyland”
Poland, “Corpus Christi”
Russia, “Beanpole”
Senegal, “Atlantics”
South Korea, “Parasite”
Spain, “Pain and Glory”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Downton Abbey”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Little Women”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”
“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”

Original Score

“Avengers: Endgame”
“Bombshell”
“The Farewell”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Frozen II”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“The King”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“Motherless Brooklyn”
“1917”
“Pain and Glory”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Us”

Original Song

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”
“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”
“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”
“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”
“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”
“Stand Up” from “Harriet”
“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”
“Spirit” from “The Lion King”
“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”
“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
“High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”
“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”

Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”
“Hors Piste”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Mind My Mind”
“The Physics of Sorrow”
“Sister”
“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

Live Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”
“The Christmas Gift”
“Little Hands”
“Miller & Son”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Refugee”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

Visual Effects

“Alita: Battle Angel”
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Captain Marvel”
“Cats”
“Gemini Man”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Terminator: Dark Fate”

Topics: For Sama Oscars 2020

What We Are Reading Today: The Political Poetess by Tricia Lootens

Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Political Poetess by Tricia Lootens

Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

The Political Poetess challenges familiar accounts of the figure of the 19th-century Poetess, offering new readings of Poetess performance and criticism.

 In performing the Poetry of Woman, the mythic Poetess has long staked her claims as a creature of “separate spheres”— one exempt from emerging readings of nineteenth-century women’s political poetics. 

Turning such assumptions on their heads, Tricia Lootens models a 19th-century domestic or private sphere whose imaginary, apolitical heart is also the heart of nation and empire, and, as revisionist histories increasingly attest, is traumatized and haunted by histories of slavery. 

Setting aside late Victorian attempts to forget the unfulfilled, sentimental promises of early antislavery victories, The Political Poetess restores Poetess performances like Julia Ward Howe’s “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and Emma Lazarus’s “The New Colossus” to view— and with them, the vitality of the Black Poetess within African-American public life.

Crossing boundaries of nation, period, and discipline to “connect the dots” of Poetess performance, Lootens demonstrates how new histories and ways of reading position poetic texts by Felicia Dorothea Hemans, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Dinah Mulock Craik, George Eliot, and Frances E. W. Harper as convergence points for larger engagements ranging from Germaine de Staël to G.W.F. Hegel, Virginia Woolf, Elizabeth Bishop, Alice Walker, and beyond.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Good Form by Jesse Rosenthal
books
What We Are Reading Today: Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer by Carol Sklenicka

Latest updates

Indonesia boosts Christmas security over potential terror threat
Indian students decry police as citizenship protests grow
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
Syrian documentary 'For Sama' shortlisted for Oscar
Roadside bombing kills 10 civilians in Afghanistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.