China’s second aircraft carrier enters service: state media

China’s first aircraft carrier — the Liaoning, above, is a repurposed Soviet carrier bought from Ukraine that went into service in 2012. (AFP)
  • Commissioning of the ship, which has been named the Shandong, puts China in a small club of nations with multiple aircraft carriers
  • China has one other carrier, the Liaoning, a repurposed Soviet carrier bought from Ukraine
BEIJING: China’s second aircraft carrier entered service on Tuesday, adding major firepower to its military ambitions as it faces tensions with self-ruled Taiwan as well as the US and regional neighbors around the disputed South China Sea.
The commissioning of the ship, which has been named the Shandong, puts China in a small club of nations with multiple aircraft carriers and the country is reportedly building a third.
China’s first domestically built carrier was delivered and commissioned to the People’s Liberation Army navy in Sanya, on the southern island of Hainan, at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, state media said.
Hainan province is in the South China Sea east of Vietnam, which has competing claims in the waterway along with China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei.
In November China confirmed that the ship had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for “routine” training and tests, drawing the ire of Taipei.
China, which sees democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up military drills around the island since Beijing-skeptic President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, came to power in 2016.
China has one other carrier — the Liaoning, a repurposed Soviet carrier bought from Ukraine that went into service in 2012.

Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India

Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India

  • Mass migration due to curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law
  • ‘Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees’
GENEVA: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law, creating “a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises.”
Khan, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: “We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries.”
“Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees,” he added, urging the world to “step in now.”

