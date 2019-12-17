You are here

Jabbour Douaihy’s ‘June Rain’ depicts the aftermath of a tragedy

MANAL SHAKIR

  • Jabbour Douaihy’s book depicts the political divisions that left a northern Lebanese village suffering for generations
  • There is a humorous undertone to the characters, although the tragedy at the heart of the story lives on in them
CHICAGO: Jabbour Douaihy’s “June Rain” depicts the political divisions that left a northern Lebanese village suffering from the aftermath of a tragedy for generations. In the summer of 1957, a gun fight in a church leaves 24 people dead, dividing the town into two halves, the Al-Ramis in the north and the Al-Semaanis in the south. They have been neighbors for decades, their roots are embedded in the same soil, but divisions create distinctions that cannot be overlooked.

Readers are introduced to Douaihy’s main character, Eliyya, a young “Barqa kid” in the 1960s who wears thick glasses, loves to fight, and whose mother’s overprotective nature keeps the villagers ever aware of his whereabouts. But Eliyya is no ordinary boy, he was born and raised in Harat Al-Isaaba, the Gang Quarter, which is pronounced by the villagers as Horit AI-Isaabeh. Weary of strangers, their mannerisms, their accents, and even the way they walk, Eliyya is no stranger to the townspeople. He is the son of “one who paid the price in blood” for the quarter during the Burj Al-Hawa incident, and therefore is immune from rebuke or bullying.

Constantly afraid for her son because of political tension, Kamileh sends him to boarding school near Beirut where Eliyya quickly forgets his roots.

As Eliyya moves into the future, moves to America and does not return for decades, the village remains in the old world, with its memories and its tragedies, its divisiveness where families are torn apart, friends are no split, mourners never heal and those who spent generations in Lebanon are forced to leave.

There is a humorous undertone to Douaihy’s characters and their way of life, although the tragedy at the heart of the story lives on in them and through them. His characters are resilient in the face of dire circumstances, and do not change for anyone. They see things in their own perspectives, they do not submit to anyone else’s view. Each character recalls what happened those many years ago in the village from their own perspectives, moving backwards in time as Eliyya moves forward. When he returns to find out what happened on that fateful summer afternoon, he learns more than just the answers he’s looking for.

DHAKA: A new film offering a glimpse into the lives of garment workers in Bangladesh is challenging stereotypes about women by showing them driving the economy and fighting for justice in factories. “Made in Bangladesh” is based on the life of Daliya Akter, a garment worker who escaped child marriage and went on to lead a trade union fighting for workers’ rights in the capital Dhaka.
Akter’s story — securing pay for her co-workers despite a concerned husband and threats from her bosses — puts a rare spotlight on female triumph over adversity in conservative Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter.
Nearly 80% of the 4 million people working in the sector that produces clothes for companies including H&M and NEXT are women who work long hours for minimal pay.
Still, stereotypes of women workers as passive and powerless persist.
“There is a narrative that garment workers are always oppressed. But while working on the film I realized that these women fight back strongly and are empowered,” director Rubaiyat Hossain told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
“These workers... need to be heard. It is because of them that our economy is improving and we have to acknowledge them.”
Bangladesh’s apparel industry has come under pressure to improve factory conditions and workers’ rights, particularly after the collapse of Rana Plaza complex in Bangladesh more than six years ago, when 1,136 garment workers were killed.
LOW WAGES
The disaster led to more factory inspections, the closing down of dozens of factories deemed unsafe, and government labor reforms.
But low wages and a declining number of female union leaders remain key challenges.
’Made in Bangladesh’ premiered in the United States on Dec.6 and Akter, who is played by actor Rikita Shimu, said she hopes the film will encourage garment workers to speak up when it screens in Bangladesh next year.
“There are a lot more unions today than in 2013 but there still are workers who are afraid to voice their concerns and the film will help them,” said Akter.
Akter began working with internationally acclaimed film-maker Rubaiyat Hossain in 2016 after the factory she worked at closed after losing international contracts.
Akter later joined the thousands of Bangladeshi workers who travel to the Middle East each year in search of work, arriving in Jordan’s port city of Aqaba in 2018 to work as a machine operator in a factory producing trousers and skirts.
She returned to Bangladesh months later after falling ill.
Despite her trials, Akter plans to continue fighting for workers’ rights.
“I don’t know for how long I will live, but I know that I will fight for workers’ rights till my last breath,” she said.

Topics: Bangladesh Garment factory garment workers Daliya Akter Rubaiyat Hossain Rikita Shimu

