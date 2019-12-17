You are here

  • Home
  • 2 killed as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

2 killed as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

1 / 3
Riyadh Civil Defense and Saudi Red Crescent search and rescue teams were at the scene of the accident that occurred at Almaarefa University in northern Riyadh. (Al-Ekhabriya and Saudi Civil Defense Twitter @SaudiDCD)
2 / 3
Riyadh Civil Defense and Saudi Red Crescent search and rescue teams were at the scene of the accident that occurred at Almaarefa University in northern Riyadh. (Al-Ekhabriya and Saudi Civil Defense Twitter @SaudiDCD)
3 / 3
Riyadh Civil Defense and Saudi Red Crescent search and rescue teams were at the scene of the accident that occurred at Almaarefa University in northern Riyadh. (Al-Ekhabriya and Saudi Civil Defense Twitter @SaudiDCD)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yy98u

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

2 killed as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

  • The outer wall and the parking roof of the university collapsed
  • Four people were rescued, one of whom was in a critical condition
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two people were killed and 13 injured when walls at a university in Riyadh collapsed on Tuesday.
The outer wall and a parking roof at Almaarefa University in the north of the capital caved in before noon local time.
A Sudanese resident and a security official working at the university were killed in the collapse, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
Ten of the injured were discharged from hospital and three others were still being treated.
Saudi Civil Defense said it received a number of distress calls and, when they arrived, rescued four people from the rubble. However one of the people rescued died from their injuries.

All the students and staff were evacuated from the university. 
Directorate of Civil Defense spokesman in Riyadh, Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, said the area has been cordoned off until the extent of the damage had been assessed and while investigations are completed.
The clearing operations will continue until tomorrow.
“In a case like this, it is not possible to determine when the investigation will be completed, due to the fact that there were vehicles under the parking roof that collapsed, which need to be examined,” Lt. Col. Al-Hammadi said.
Earlier, Al-Ekhbariya said heavy equipment arrived at the scene of the accident “to clear the rubble.”
The Saudi Red Crescent dispatched 16 emergency teams to assist with the rescue.

Topics: Almaarefa University Riyadh Saudi Arabia saudi red crescent Saudi Civil Defense

Related

Sport
Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia ‘opens new roads to the Kingdom’: GSA chairman
Saudi Arabia
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo

Dr. Al-Rabeeah meets executive director of Finn Church Aid

Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Al-Rabeeah meets executive director of Finn Church Aid

Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

GENEVA: General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Executive Director of Finn Church Aid Jouni Hemberg in Geneva on Monday, on the sidelines of the first Global Refugee Forum.
During the meeting, Dr. Al-Rabeeah gave an overview of the center’s efforts, which includes 45 countries, most notably Yemen. He highlighted the food, accommodation, education and health programs donated by the Kingdom to Yemeni, Syrian and Rohingya people in the Kingdom and other countries.
The meeting discussed opening up cooperation between the center and Finn Church Aid and examined executing joint projects, particularly in the areas of education and women’s empowerment.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah invited the organization to attend the second Global Refugee Forum scheduled to be held next March.
Jouni Hemberg commended KSRelief’s efforts in charitable work globally.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) refugees

Related

World
Pakistan’s Imran Khan: millions of Muslim refugees could flee India
Lifestyle
Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees

Latest updates

Israeli armys says strike hits Palestinian in southern Gaza
What We Are Reading Today: New Faces, New Voices
Dr. Al-Rabeeah meets executive director of Finn Church Aid
How Arab states can gain from women's workforce participation
Iraqi lawmaker gets six years for corruption

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.