Petrofac says bidding process delays hurt new orders

Petrofac expects a more than 5 percent fall in full-year revenue. (Supplied)
Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

  • Shares of Petrofac and its peer Hunting Plc were among the worst performers on the UK midcap index in early trade, with both recording losses of 4 percent
BENGALURU: Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd. said on Tuesday that it expected a more than 5 percent fall in full-year revenue, as delays in bidding processes hit new orders for its engineering and construction segment during the second half of 2019.

Shares of Petrofac and its peer Hunting Plc were among the worst performers on the UK midcap index in early trade, with both recording losses of 4 percent.

The UK-based company, which designs, builds and operates oil and gas facilities, said that revenue for the year ending Dec. 31 would be $5.5 billion, down from $5.8 billion a year earlier.

Backlog stood at $7.4 billion as at Nov. 30, compared to $9.6 billion a year ago, while engineering and construction, Petrofac’s biggest division, alone saw a 26.2 percent plunge.

Petrofac has been plagued by an investigation into its oil deals in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which has so far led to a former senior executive pleading guilty to 11 counts of bribery.

The company in August reported a fall in first-half orders, blaming the uncertainty relating to the investigation, after flagging earlier that it missed out on $10 billion worth of contracts globally due to the probe.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 250 company reiterated that revenue will also decrease in 2020 on the back of low new order intake in recent years. “We have seen delays in E&C bidding processes in the second half of the year, which has further impacted new order intake following the previously announced loss of awards in Saudi Arabia and Iraq in the first half. However, we are well-placed on several opportunities.”

Petrofac’s smaller rival Hunting also set a somber tone in its trading update, saying activity levels in the North American oil and gas industry continued to slow with the rate of decline particularly more pronounced in the onshore market.

Hunting also pointed to weakening of its other markets on the back of global trade disputes, which have so far bruised some of the world’s biggest economies and stoked concerns of a broad slowdown.

“In EMEA and Asia Pacific ... some signs of market softening have been observed, as international trade tensions continue to dampen market sentiment,” Hunting said.

Petrofac said that new orders to date stood at $3 billion, compared to $5 billion it reported roughly about the same time last year.

Topics: Petrofac

Saudi construction representatives build case for reprieve on expat workers’ fees

Fatima Muhammad

  • Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is hoping to win an exemption from expatriate workers’ fees following a review that gave the industrial sector a five-year reprieve from the levy.

Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees, which are imposed in a bid to “Saudize,” or nationalize, jobs in the Kingdom. 

Zuhair Zahran, an investor in the contracting sector and a member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s construction committee, told Arab News that the sector has received promises from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment that it will review
“expat fees.”

The issue has been transferred to related authorities for review and “we are hoping for a positive outcome,” he said. A review in the industrial sector has led to an exemption for five years. “That is something positive, and we hope to see the same thing applied to the construction sector,” he added. 

“The construction sector is suffering the most,” Zahran said.

“The main goal of imposing expat fees is to Saudize jobs. But it is difficult to Saudize this sector, unlike many other sectors. The construction sector is the only sector that relies on expat workers and it is nearly impossible to Saudize it.” 

Zahran said that the average worker’s salary in the sector ranges from SR1,000 ($270) to SR2,000 per month. “No Saudi youth will accept work for less than SR3,000. There is no way to Saudize professions such as a plumber or carpenter, where up to 90 percent of the workers are expats,” he added.

 He said that the cost of each worker has reached up to SR9,800 per year before their salary, housing and Iqama transfer fees were taken into account. Contractors in the industry also face difficulties because projects are seasonal, Zahran said.

“Each contractor handles a project for one year in a specific city, then has to move to another city when the project is completed. In this case they are forced to relocate the workers. Is there any Saudi worker who likes to travel from one city to another every now and then? That is why it is very difficult to Saudize this sector.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al-Qasabi told a recent gathering in Riyadh that a review on all fees, including expatriate workers’ fees, will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

He said that the ministry’s mission is to facilitate procedures and strengthen investment, and highlighted the role of the chamber of commerce in eliminating obstacles in the business sector. 

Al-Qasabi said that the government will continue to review and improve systems and procedures in order to create more investment opportunities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi construction

