You are here

  • Home
  • As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims

As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims

It is ensured that tour guides are equipped with necessary skills to carry out their responsibilities in a professional manner. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4p9dp

Updated 10 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims

  • Tourists take great interest in visiting Kingdom’s heritage sites and learning about the history of the region
Updated 10 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: The journey of pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah is no longer confined to the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. They can now visit different cities and experience the ancient and modern wonders the Kingdom has to offer.

Hisham Madani, director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in Makkah, said that the commission has the capabilities to execute all the ambitious tourist plans.

“We are looking to knowing the pilgrims’ demands, needs and their languages so the guides can be well-versed to enrich their experiences,” Madani said.

He highlighted the importance of training to ensure tour guides are equipped with necessary skills to carry out their responsibilities in a professional manner and to the satisfaction of visitors.

Rania Shodary, a tourist guide, told Arab News that serving Umrah pilgrims was an honor.

“We are eager to give them a better service to ensure they perform the rituals without any difficulty,” she said.




A tourist guide, third left, with visitors. The guides say they work hard on lodging and transportation requirements of visitors to ease their trip. (Photo/Supplied)

A bus service has been introduced to offer pilgrims a round trip from Makkah to Taif with tourist guides to show them historical sites along the way and in the two cities.

Taif’s moderate weather makes it a perfect tourist destination, attracting Muslims and non-Muslims to its breathtaking mountain sites and greenery throughout the year.

Visitors are also keen on visiting sites such as the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Wildlife Center in Taif to see rare animals and rose factories that make high-quality perfumes.

Mona Daghstani became a tour guide after completing a short course offered by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in Makkah. She said that during the course she realized the importance of serving the pilgrims.

FAST FACTS

• A bus service has been introduced to offer pilgrims a round trip from Makkah to Taif.

• Taif’s moderate weather makes it a perfect tourist destination.

• Visitors are keen on visiting sites such as the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Wildlife Center in Taif to see rare animals and rose factories that make high-quality perfumes.

She said that the guides sit with the visitors in order to understand their interests. Daghastani said pilgrims want to visit Saudi heritage sites and learn about the history of the Arabian peninsula.

Another tour guide, Fawziah Harriri, told Arab News that pilgrims no longer want to remain confined to the holy sites, they want to enrich their experience by visiting ancient sites and markets in Makkah, Madinah and beyond.

Some pilgrims also ask about entertainment activities taking place across the Kingdom, Harriri added.

She added that they have developed a passion to visit Saudi universities, colleges and even attend lectures and meet knowledgeable people.

Itemad Ghazawi, a tour guide, said they work hard on lodging and transportation requirements to ease their trip.

Ghazawi told Arab News that some pilgrims “had very wrong impressions about some archaeological sites in Makkah.

“Many were misinformed about the place of birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his companions,” she said.

Topics: saudi tourism Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism megaproject aims to turn the Red Sea green
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage registers 32 archaeological, historial sites

Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province set to host Arab tourism conferences

Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province set to host Arab tourism conferences

  • The meetings will take place between Dec. 22-23
  • Guests will have the chance to enjoy tourist programs in Al-Ahsa
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ahsa will host the meetings of the 25th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and the 22nd session of the Arab Tourism Council.

The meetings, which will take place between Dec. 22-23, will be hosted by Ahmad bin Aqil Al-Khatib, chairman of the board of directors for the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

The Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Tourism Council will meet on Dec. 22 while on the next day the main ministerial meeting will be held. 

Guests will have the chance to enjoy tourist programs in Al-Ahsa, including visiting a number of archaeological and historical sites, such as Al-Qarah Mountain, Beit Al-Baya, Qasr Al-Sahoud and Al-Qaysariya Historic Market.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Guests will have the chance to enjoy tourist programs in Al-Ahsa, including visiting a number of archaeological and historical sites.

• Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

• In 2015, it became the first Gulf city to be included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk art.

Al-Ahsa is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while also housing prominent archaeological and historical sites.

The creative and cultural achievements of Al-Ahsa Oasis were highlighted by its mayor at a UNESCO meeting in Japan earlier this year.

In 2015, it became the first Gulf city to be included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk art. The network brings together 180 cities from 72 countries to place creativity and cultural industries at the heart of their development plans at the local level, and to cooperate actively at the international level.

The second achievement was UNESCO’s designation of Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth such Saudi site. 

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

These achievements would not have been possible without the Saudi government’s support, and Al-Ahsa residents’ relentless efforts to maintain their cultural heritage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Ahsa

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa projects highlighted at UNESCO meeting
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Latest updates

As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims
Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province set to host Arab tourism conferences
Russia, Syrian regime enter troubled waters of East Med
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches “To be a Saudi” exhibition
Saudi construction representatives build case for reprieve on expat workers’ fees

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.