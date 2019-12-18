You are here

Tokyo court awards damages to female journalist in rape case

Freelance journalist Shiori Ito filed a civil suit in 2017 against former television newsman Noriyuki Yamaguchi, demanding ¥11 million in damages for her suffering. (AP)
Updated 18 December 2019
AP

Tokyo court awards damages to female journalist in rape case

  • Tokyo District Court orders former television newsman Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay ¥3.3 million ($30,150) to freelance journalist Shiori Ito
  • Ito and her supporters say they hope her victory would be a step toward promoting awareness
Updated 18 December 2019
AP

TOKYO: A Tokyo court awarded damages to a freelance journalist Wednesday in a high-profile rape case that involves an attacker known for his close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ultra-conservative supporters.
The Tokyo District Court ordered former television newsman Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay ¥3.3 million ($30,150) to freelance journalist Shiori Ito for physical and psychological pain resulting from his sexual assault.
Ito filed a civil suit in 2017, demanding ¥11 million ($100,540) in damages for her suffering and seeking an explanation why Yamaguchi was never arrested and prosecutors dropped the criminal case.
Yamaguchi has denied any wrongdoing in published articles and on social media, saying they had sex by consent. He filed a countersuit this year, demanding she pay ¥130 million ($1.2 million) for allegedly damaging his reputation and trust by publicizing him as a rapist.
The court entirely dismissed Yamaguchi’s claims.
The #MeToo movement is still only beginning to catch on in Japan, where speaking out often draws criticism rather than sympathy, even from other women.
In Ito’s case, ultra-conservative supporters came to Yamaguchi’s defense.
Ito and her supporters said they hope her victory would be a step toward promoting awareness in a society where sexual victims like her wouldn’t have to feel intimidated and isolated.
Judge Akihiro Suzuki said Ito’s attempt to seek the truth in the case and how it was handled, and to promote awareness about social and legal issues surrounding sexual assault victims, is based on her intent to serve public interest and does not constitute defamation against the defendant.
Ito said that after she became dizzy and passed out in a restroom, Yamaguchi took her to his hotel room and raped her in April 2015 while she was incapacitated. She said that he continued the assault even when she woke up and told him to stop.
Ito visited the women’s clinic the next day to get treated and filed a criminal complaint with the police, though it took weeks to get them to accept it and start investigating. The prosecutors eventually dropped the case, without explaining to her why.
She held a news conference a month later announcing that she had requested a court-appointed citizens’ panel to review the decision to drop the case. The panel in September agreed with the decision not to indict.

Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking

Updated 18 December 2019
AFP

Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking

  • Facebook explained ways it can still figure out where people are after they have selected not to share precise location data
  • It contended that knowing a user’s whereabouts has benefits ranging from showing ads to fighting hackers
Updated 18 December 2019
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook can determine where users are even if they opt out of having their whereabouts tracked, the company revealed in a letter sent to US senators.
In the missive, which was widely shared on social media Tuesday, Facebook explained ways it can still figure out where people are after they have selected not to share precise location data with the company.
The social network, which was responding to a request for information by two senators, contended that knowing a user’s whereabouts has benefits ranging from showing ads for nearby shops to fighting hackers and battling misinformation.
“There is no opting out. No control over your personal information,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley said in a tweet.
“That’s Big Tech. And that’s why Congress needs to take action.”
Facebook said that clues for figuring out a user’s location include being tagged in a photo at a specific place or a check-in at a location such as at a restaurant during a dinner with friends.
People may share an address for purchases at a shopping section at Facebook, or simply include it in their profile information.
Along with location information shared in posts by users, devices connecting to the Internet are given IP addresses and a user’s whereabouts can then be noted.
Those addresses include locations, albeit a bit imprecise when it comes to mobile devices linking through telecom services that might only note a town or city.
Facebook said knowing a user’s general location helps it and other Internet firms protect accounts by detecting when suspicious login behavior occurs, such as by someone in South America when a user lives in Europe.
IP addresses also help companies such as Facebook battle misinformation by showing the general origin of potentially nefarious activity, such as a stream of politically oriented posts which might be aimed at a particular country.
Facebook said recently that it is ready for a data privacy law that is to go into effect in its home state of California at the start of next year.
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will give Internet users the right to see what data big tech companies collect and with whom it is shared.

