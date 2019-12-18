You are here

UK bans e-cigarette ads on Instagram, other social media

Tobacco companies have been investing millions of dollars in their e-cigarette businesses as sales of traditional cigarettes decline in developed economies. (AFP)
  • Big tobacco has been investing millions of dollars in e-cigarette businesses as sales of traditional cigarettes decline
  • But a spate of vaping-related deaths and illnesses and addiction have raised concerns over the safety of these devices
Companies including British American Tobacco (BAT) will be barred from promoting e-cigarettes on Instagram and other social media sites as a result of a ruling by the UK’s advertising watchdog on Wednesday.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated Instagram posts from BAT e-cigarette brand Vype, as well as rivals Ama Vape, Attitude Vapes and Global Vaping Group.
Complaints from health groups had argued the posts were likely to appeal to people below 18 years of age.
The ASA ruled that BAT’s posts breached online advertising rules including the use of celebrities such as British singer Lily Allen.
Its ruling means BAT and the three other firms must immediately stop using Instagram to promote e-cigarettes in the UK, stop using influencers and remove any posts that breach UK advertising rules.
In complaints filed by lobby groups Action on Smoking and Health, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products, the companies were also accused of using models who appeared to be under 25, which is prohibited in the UK.
Tobacco companies have been investing millions of dollars in their e-cigarette businesses as sales of traditional cigarettes decline in developed economies.
But a spate of vaping-related deaths and illnesses and high teen addiction to e-cigarettes have raised concerns over the safety of these devices.
In the United States, 52 deaths and nearly 2,500 lung illnesses have been associated with vaping.
Simon Cleverly, BAT’s group head of corporate affairs, said the company would abide by ASA’s decision, remove the relevant posts and amend its Instagram account.
The companies are allowed to provide factual product information such as the name, content and price of their e-cigarettes on their own websites.
“This is a major step forward in stopping the tobacco industry from promoting its new addictive products to children and teenagers,” said Anna Gilmore, director of the Tobacco Control Research Group at the University of Bath.
“But given that cigarette sales are falling and tobacco companies are desperate to recruit young people into using these new products, ongoing vigilance is essential,” she said.
BAT, the maker of Dunhill cigarettes, reported vaping products revenue of £189 million for the first half of this year, up from £118 million a year earlier.
“While this is a mild negative for BAT’s UK revenue stream from vape products in the UK, it’s immaterial to the bottom line,” Liberum analyst Nico von Stackelberg said in a note.

Topics: Health e-cigarette UK

Italy faces complaint at UN over ‘abusive’ Libya asylum returns

  • The complaint maintains that Italy and other states have turned private merchant vessels into instruments of so-called refoulement, which is illegal in international law
  • Rights groups say Libya routinely picks up migrants in the Mediterranean and brings them back to overcrowded detention centers
GENEVA: Campaigners filed a complaint with the UN on Wednesday against Italy over a teenage migrant who was sent back to Libya in 2018 along with other migrants, where he was shot, beaten and subjected to forced labor.
The Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) lodged the case with the UN Human Rights Committee aiming to challenge the practice of EU coastal states like Italy engaging commercial ships to return vulnerable people to unsafe locations.
The NGO says it is the first case of its kind to target so-called privatised push-backs.
The complaint maintains that Italy and other states have turned private merchant vessels into instruments of so-called refoulement — returning asylum seekers to places where they risk persecution and torture — which is illegal under international law.
“What we are witnessing is a worrying trend where the rescue of desperate people at sea is being out-sourced to ill-equipped and untrained merchant ships,” GLAN chief Gearoid O Cuinn said in a statement, warning that “this is a recipe for certain abuse.”
The case was filed on behalf of a South-Sudanese migrant who now lives in Malta.
He was rescued in the Mediterranean with dozens of other migrants on November 7, 2018, but was returned to Libya, where he was subjected to horrific treatment.
The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center oversaw the rescue, carried out by Panama-flagged merchant vessel Nivin, but then asked the ship to coordinate with the Libyan Coast Guard (LYCG).
The LYCG told the Nivin to bring the migrants back to Libya, where the roughly 80 passengers were violently removed from the vessel by Libya security forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition after a 10-day standoff.
The claimant, who was 19 years old at the time, was shot in the leg, arbitrarily detained, interrogated, beaten, subjected to forced labor and denied medical treatment for months, according to the complaint.
The accusation relied on evidence in a report published on Wednesday by Forensic Oceanography, a research team based at the University of London.
That report found that privatised push-backs have risen sharply since June 2018, and that seafarers are increasingly being “used by states seeking to circumvent their obligations toward refugees,” according to the statement.
“Our legal complaint is targeting Italy’s attempt to abdicate its responsibilities by privatising the push-back of migrants to a nightmare environment in Libya,” O Cuinn said.
Italy renewed a widely criticized 2017 agreement in October with the Libyan coast guard to block migrants trying to leave for Europe.
Rights groups say Libya routinely picks up migrants in the Mediterranean and brings them back to overcrowded detention centers, where many have been victims of abuse and forced labor.
Libya, wracked by conflict since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, has become a major transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere hoping to reach Europe.
Some 40,000 refugees and asylum seekers also live outside detention centers in urban areas in Libya, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).
The UN Human Rights Committee is made up of 18 independent experts who issue opinions and recommendations that carry reputational weight, but they have no power to compel states to follow their rulings.

Topics: Italy Libya UN Migration

