Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Malaysia meeting runs against Muslim community interests

OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that convening meetings outside the aegis of the organization would splinter Islamic solidarity.
JEDDAH: A meeting in Malaysia of some Muslim nations runs against the interests of the Islamic community, the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Wednesday.
The four day summit got under way in Kuala Lumpur, but several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan are not attending. 
The event has faced criticism for being organized outside of the auspices of the OIC, the world’s second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations that is regarded as the collective voice of the Muslim world.
OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that convening meetings outside the aegis of the organization would splinter Islamic solidarity.
“Any weakening of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is a weakening of Islam and Muslims,” he told Sky News Arabia.
“It is not in the interest of an Islamic nation to hold summits and meetings outside the framework of the (OIC), especially at this time when the world is witnessing multiple conflicts,” Othaimeen added.
On Tuesday, King Salman spoke with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and stressed the importance of joint Islamic action through the OIC.
At a dinner to open the event on Wednesday, Mohamad claimed the summit would aim to “do something” to improve the lives of Muslims and overcome Islamophobia.

 

Naif Al-Abbadi, Saudi renewable energy expert

Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Naif Al-Abbadi, Saudi renewable energy expert

  • Al-Abaddi did a master’s in mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado in 1990
  • Al-Abaddi obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at King Abdul Aziz University in 1985
Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

With plans to expanding its industrial base, Saudi Arabia is exploring ways to come up with smart solutions to meet its growing energy needs. In this regard, the Kingdom is considering using all options from renewables to nuclear energy.

Recently, the 9th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference was held in Jeddah during which energy experts from the region and abroad discussed emerging technologies and sustainable solutions to address the issue of increasing energy needs.

Naif Al-Abbadi, a renewable energy and energy efficiency expert, was also part of the event. He has been the director general of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) since 2011. 

Al-Abaddi obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at King Abdul Aziz University in 1985. He went to the US to pursue higher education and did a master’s in mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado in 1990 and obtained a second master’s degree in the same area at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Al-Abaddi did his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa in 1996. 

During his engineering career spanning 34 years, he worked with several organizations at key positions.

Al-Abaddi is considered a trusted researcher at the KACST, where he began his career as such in 1985 and continues to conduct valuable studies.

Between 2005 and 2010, he acted as the director of the Energy Research Institute at KACST. 

