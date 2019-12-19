You are here

  • Home
  • GOP embraces Trump as never before with anti-impeachment

GOP embraces Trump as never before with anti-impeachment

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (California) speaks during a press conference with Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (Los Angeles) at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4r3km

Updated 19 December 2019
ALAN FRAM | AP

GOP embraces Trump as never before with anti-impeachment

  • Moderate Democrats from swing districts seemed most at risk in the short term, with several of the 31 Democrats representing districts Trump won in 2016 most vulnerable
  • But Trump’s Republican critics and Democrats said the House GOP’s solid backing inextricably bound Republican lawmakers to Trump and would ultimately inflict a damaging blow
Updated 19 December 2019
ALAN FRAM | AP

WASHINGTON: House Republicans’ unbroken opposition to impeachment is their most unapologetic embrace of President Donald Trump yet, binding them to a president whose loyalty from his party’s core conservative voters is matched only by his opponents’ loathing for him.
Just three months ago, initial revelations of a phone call in which Trump tried squeezing Ukraine’s new president to announce an investigation into Democrats gave a handful of Republicans pause. By Wednesday, the Democratic-led House neared a vote to impeach Trump over expected unanimous GOP opposition, a moment spotlighting his hold on congressional Republicans and raising questions about the vote’s political impact.
“Trump is strong as a tank with Republicans,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a member of the House GOP leadership. He said that along with what he called Democrats’ weak evidence against Trump and unfair impeachment process, “The combination of the three make this one of the easier votes we’ll cast.”
In the short-term, it was moderate Democrats from swing districts who seemed most at risk. Nearly all were expected to back impeachment, which could cost some their careers in next November’s congressional elections. The most vulnerable include several of the 31 Democrats representing districts Trump won in 2016, many of whom are freshmen.
“Today may be the only consequential vote they ever cast, because they won’t be back,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., one of Trump’s staunchest defenders.
But Trump’s Republican critics and Democrats said the House GOP’s solid backing inextricably bound Republican lawmakers to Trump and would ultimately inflict a damaging blow.
“You can play to the base and excite the base and turn an election here and there, but that’s not a long-term strategy. Demographics will take care of that” as anti-Trump younger, diverse voters join the electorate, said former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who declined to seek reelection last year after clashing with Trump for years. “There will be a time when we Republicans wake up from this and say, ‘We did this for this man?’”
“I don’t think the Republican Party nationally really exists anymore. It is now the Trump party,” said Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon “When he goes at some point, it will be interesting to see how they define themselves, what they stand for.”
In Trump’s past pivotal fights — including his failed effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law — congressional Republicans strongly rallied behind him, but there were small but significant numbers of defectors.
A handful of Republican lawmakers had expressed concern when word of Trump’s pressuring Ukraine first emerged in September. While stopping short of abandoning him, several initially took a middle-ground position, saying they wanted to learn more about what happened.
Wednesday’s expected unanimous GOP vote was coming after party leaders held numerous impeachment briefings for lawmakers. Those sessions were aimed at making sure they were “getting information to people,” said No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalize of Louisiana.
Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., said early on that he wanted to learn more about what happened with Ukraine. After saying he was open to impeachment — and announcing his retirement the next day — he said Wednesday he was opposing impeachment after “agonizing over it” and deciding there was insufficient evidence to justify Trump’s removal.
Rooney said that Wednesday’s vote further aligns his party to Trump.
“And that’s not necessarily the Republican Party that I’ve been part of and been a funder for, for many years,” he said. “This is a different era that we’re in for Republicans, and I don’t know where it’s going to go.”
With the impeachment vote coming just 11 months before the next presidential and congressional elections, Republicans said they believed it was Democrats who would be hurt.
“Pelosi has made this the party of impeachment,” Scalize said of Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California. ”Clearly this has been a personal vendetta they’ve been carrying out to please their most radical base.”
“What we’re defining ourselves as is defenders of the Constitution,” said Rep. Lynn Cheney, R-Wyoming, another member of House GOP leadership. Asked if it was risky for the GOP to unanimously align itself with Trump, she said, “There is absolutely zero peril for the Republican Party to align itself with the Constitution.’’
One freshman Democrat from a closely divided district is Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, who is supporting impeachment.
“It’s about the presidency and I think it’s about upholding rule of law,” she said when asked how the GOP’s solid support for Trump would affect that party’s reputation. “So their conscience and their oaths are their own to consider.”
Peter Wehner, a Republican who served in the White House under GOP Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, said the Republican vote against impeaching Trump would only strengthen the “absolute headlock” he has on his party.
“For some period of time, the brand is going to be the Trump brand, which is divisive, misogynistic and unethical,” Wehner said. “The trouble for Republicans is that brand, the searing impression it’s going to leave, is going to be most vivid for the rising generation of voters.”

Philippines convicts key clan members in 2009 massacre

Updated 19 December 2019
AP

Philippines convicts key clan members in 2009 massacre

  • The mass killing has largely unraveled as an offshoot of a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas
  • A mass of 58 people died in the deadly massacre, including 32 media workers
Updated 19 December 2019
AP

MANILA: A Philippine court has found key members of a powerful political clan guilty of the 2009 massacre in southern Maguindanao province that left 57 people, including 32 media workers, dead.
They were sentenced to life imprisonment, which is 40 years in the Philippines, the maximum punishment allowed by law.
The case involves more than 100 detained suspects led by members of the Ampatuan family and many police officers and government militiamen. It has dragged on in a high-profile test of the Southeast Asian nation’s notoriously clogged and vulnerable judicial system. About 80 suspects in the 2009 massacre in southern Ampatuan town remain at large.
While the mass killing has largely unraveled as an offshoot of a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas, it has also showcased the threats faced by journalists in the Philippines. Thirty-two of those gunned down were local reporters and media workers in the worst single attack on journalists in the world.
“If I have the power to kill them all in a blink of an eye, I would have done it. But I realized in the end that I’m not a demon like them,” said Mary Grace Morales. Her husband, a reporter of a local provincial newspaper, and her elder sister, the paper’s publisher, were among those killed mostly in a blaze of automatic rifle fire as they begged for their lives.
“What I can accept is a 100% conviction of all the accused,” Morales told The Associated Press in an interview on the eve of the court verdict. “An acquittal of even one of the principal suspects will be unacceptable.”
Morales, her daughter and a handful of close relatives of the slain journalists were flown to Manila with the help of a media watchdog, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, to hear the judgment.
In a candlelit protest Wednesday night in a park, they held portraits of their slain relatives and joined reporters in calling for justice, the defense of press freedom and the conviction of the Ampatuan family members, led by Andal Ampatuan Jr.
Then a town mayor, Ampatuan Jr. allegedly led nearly 200 armed followers who blocked a seven-vehicle convoy carrying the wife, sisters and other relatives and lawyers of Esmael Mangudadatu, a politician who decided to run for governor of Maguindanao province. He challenged the powerful Ampatuan clan, who held sway over almost every aspect of life in the impoverished region wrecked by a Muslim insurgency, witnesses testified.
The journalists joined the convoy on Nov. 23, 2009, to cover the filing of candidacy of Mangudadatu in an election office in Maguindanao’s capital. Mangudadatu, now a legislator in the House of Representatives, was not in the convoy for security reasons.
The gunmen commandeered the convoy, including the passengers of two unsuspecting cars that got stuck in the traffic, to a nearby hilltop, where a waiting backhoe had dug huge pits to be used in burying the victims and their vehicles.
Ampatuan Jr. and his followers allegedly opened fire on the victims at close range and hurriedly escaped after sensing that army troops were approaching. The badly mutilated bodies were found inside the vans, sprawled on the ground or buried in the pits with some of the vehicles, in a gruesome scene that drew international outrage and shocked many even in a country long used to political violence.
Ampatuan Jr. along with his father and other siblings and relatives were placed under arrest after negotiations with officials of then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. The Ampatuan clan, backed by government firepower and armed militias, had helped quell Muslim guerrillas in the region.
Ampatuan Jr.’s father died in detention in 2015. The family patriarch allegedly approved the plot over family dinner, according to the testimony of one witness.
The Ampatuans have denied the allegations and were expected to appeal if they are convicted. There is no death penalty in the Philippines and life in prison is the maximum sentence.
Human Rights Watch called on the government to bolster efforts to apprehend about 80 suspects who remain at large, warning that they pose a threat to witnesses, including families of the victims.
At least three witnesses against the Ampatuans have been killed over the years, according to Nena Santos, a lawyer for Mangudadatu and families of several other victims. She said she had been threatened with death multiple times and offered a huge amount of money to withdraw from the case.
Gloria Teodoro, whose journalist husband was among the victims, said the government should work to eradicate the lethal mix of problems that allowed the massacre to happen, including the large number of high-powered firearms in the hands of many politicians and clans and a long-entrenched culture of impunity.
A conviction would be a powerful deterrent, Teodoro said.
“If justice is not attained, if they played around with this case, we will see more of these. Maybe not in such a gruesome scale but it will happen again,” she said.

Topics: Maguindanao Philippines Muslims massacre

Related

Special
World
Daesh losing hold of southern Philippines, says top general
Business & Economy
Reliance on remittances in India, Philippines growing: study

Latest updates

Gaza militants fire rocket toward Israel, drawing airstrikes
Philippines convicts key clan members in 2009 massacre
We’re here to race and win, says Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 driver Talal Bader
British PM sets out plan for power
Saudi Arabia’s PIF gives $1bn leg-up for small firms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.