Ozil cut from video game in China over Xinjiang comments

A supporter of China’s Muslim Uighur minority holds a placard of Arsenal’s Turkish origin German midfielder Mesut Ozil reading ‘Thanks for being our voice’ during a demonstration at Beyazid Square, in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2019
AFP

  • US-listed Chinese Internet company NetEase said it removed Ozil from the game due to his ‘extreme comment about China’
  • Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang in a tweet
SHANGHAI: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been deleted from Chinese versions of the popular Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) mobile game, the title’s China distributor has said, as the fallout builds over his criticism of the country’s treatment of its Uighur minority.
US-listed Chinese Internet company NetEase said it removed Ozil from the game due to his “extreme comment about China.”
Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang in a tweet last Friday and criticized Muslim countries for failing to speak up about the alleged abuses.
Arsenal has distanced itself from his comments, while China said his tweets were “untruthful” and that he was “deceived by fake news.”
Meanwhile, German Bundesliga club FC Cologne pulled out of a football academy in China, citing a re-evaluation of “resources and priorities.”
But senior official Stefan Mueller-Roemer, a former club president and now head of the fan council, told local newspaper Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger that “we don’t need China in sport,” charging that “human rights are massively disrespected” in the country.
China has faced growing international condemnation for setting up a vast network of camps in Xinjiang, where critics say Uighurs are pressured to renounce Islam, support the ruling Communist Party, and integrate with China’s majority Han culture.
Rights groups and experts say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated, part of a long-term government response to tame years of persistent violent unrest against Beijing’s control of Xinjiang.
Ozil had tweeted in Turkish: “Qur’ans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down... Muslim schools are being banned... Religious scholars are being killed one by one... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps.”
“The Muslims are silent. Their voice is not heard,” he wrote against a blue backdrop with a white crescent moon — the flag of ‘East Turkestan’, the term many Uighur separatists use for Xinjiang.
Shortly afterward, NetEase announced on its verified Chinese social media accounts that Ozil’s comments had “hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and violated the sport’s spirit of love and peace.”
“We do not understand, accept or forgive this comment,” it said.
Konami, the Japanese developer of the game, declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AFP.
Following Ozil’s comments, Chinese state television dropped plans to broadcast the English Premier League club’s match last Sunday, and discussion of the topic is now heavily censored in China.
China at first denied that the camps existed but later acknowledged them as foreign pressure grew, saying they were vocational training centers.
In a similar episode, China moved in October to punish the NBA’s Houston Rockets after its general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.
Ozil has been praised on Twitter for speaking out, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also weighing this week.
“China’s Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal’s games all season long, but the truth will prevail,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter, chastising China for its “gross” rights violations against Uighurs.
Turkey, which shares linguistic and ethnic ties with the Uighurs, has been outspoken on the issue but most Muslim-majority countries have been muted in the face of China’s commercial and diplomatic power.

Topics: mesut Ozil China Muslim Uighurs

France deploys armed drones in Sahel anti-militant fight

Updated 19 December 2019
AFP

France deploys armed drones in Sahel anti-militant fight

Updated 19 December 2019
AFP

PARIS: France has officially deployed its first armed drones, three American-built Reapers fitted with laser-guided missiles, in its fight against a militant insurrection in Africa’s Sahel region, Defense Minister Florence Parly announced Thursday.
The drones, which have already since 2014 provided surveillance support to the French anti-militant Barkhane mission in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, will from now on also be able to strike targets, she said.
France joins a small club of countries, including the United States, Britain and Israel, that use armed, distance-piloted aircraft in combat.
The Reapers will each carry two 250-kilo (550-pound) laser-guided bombs, and are entering service after a series of operational tests carried out from the air base in the Niger capital Niamey.
“Their main missions remain surveillance and intelligence... but these can be extended to strikes,” Parly said.
“This is a new capacity, not a change in doctrine. The rules of engagement of armed drones are exactly the same as for fighter aircraft.”
France’s 4,500-strong Barkhane force is fighting a seven-year-old militant revolt in the Sahel that has seen thousands of civilians killed, and hundreds of thousands fleeing their homes.
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Niger at the weekend to pay homage to 71 soldiers from the West African country who were killed in a militant attack this month.
France will also host a summit on January 12 in the southwestern town of Pau on the ongoing conflict, to be attended by the presidents of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
“The point is that when you are monitoring an area, if you identify enemies and there is an urgent need to deal with that target, the armed drone will be able to do it,” French air force chief of staff Philippe Lavigne told AFP in Niamey on Sunday.
The drones have a flight range of 20 hours, at an altitude of 7,000 to 13,000 meters (4.3 to eight miles).
The French army has five of the drones in total, with two of them on the mainland for training. It will receive six more next year, equipped with GPS-guided missiles. The drone fleet is set to increase to 12 in 2025 and 24 by 2030.
The use of armed drones is controversial: the United States has been criticized for deploying them in campaigns in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Yemen. Rights groups say the distance-piloted weapons dehumanize warfare.

Topics: France Sahel Militants drones

