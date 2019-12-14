Arsenal’s Ozil condemns Muslim silence over Uighurs

You are here

Mesut Ozil expressed support for Uighurs in the autonomous territory of Xinjiang, in northwest China. (Reuters)
Updated 14 December 2019
AFP

  • China has faced growing international condemnation for setting up a vast network of camps in Xinjiang aimed at homogenizing the Uighur population
  • Turkey is home to an Uighur community and has regularly raised concerns about the situation in Xinjiang
ISTANBUL: Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, a German footballer of Turkish origin, on Friday expressed support for Uighurs in Xinjiang and criticized Muslim countries for their failure to speak up for them.
“Qur’ans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down ... Muslim schools are being banned ... Religious scholars are being killed one by one ... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps,” Ozil wrote in Turkish on his Twitter account.
“The Muslims are silent. Their voice is not heard,” he wrote on a background of a blue field with a white crescent moon, the flag of what Uighur separatists call East Turkestan.
China has faced growing international condemnation for setting up a vast network of camps in Xinjiang aimed at homogenizing the Uighur population to reflect China’s majority Han culture.
Rights groups and experts say more than one million Uighurs and people of other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been rounded up in the camps in the tightly-controlled region.
After initially denying the camps, China describes them as vocational schools aimed at dampening the allure of extremism and violence.
Turkey, which takes its name from Turkic people who migrated from central Asia, is home to an Uighur community and has regularly raised concerns about the situation in Xinjiang.
In his tweet, Ozil said Western states and media had kept the Uighurs issue on their agenda and added: “what will be remembered years later would not be the torture by the tyrants but the silence of their Muslim brothers.”
The 31-year-old footballer, sparked controversy last year when he was photographed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raising questions about his loyalty to Germany on the eve of their 2018 World Cup campaign.
Ozil later quit the national squad, accusing German football officials of racism. Erdogan was Ozil’s best man when the footballer was married in Istanbul this year.

Japan, Bangladesh cancel official visits to India amid protests over new citizenship law

Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Shehab Sumon & Sanjay Kumar

Japan, Bangladesh cancel official visits to India amid protests over new citizenship law

  • Violent protests broke out in north-eastern state of Assam after Citizenship Amendment Bill passed on Wednesday
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Shehab Sumon & Sanjay Kumar

DHAKA/ NEW DELHI: India is facing a major diplomatic backlash over the country’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill. After it passed on Wednesday, Japan and Bangladesh canceled official visits.

As violent protests against the new law continued in the north-eastern state of Assam, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Friday pulled out of a scheduled trip. Ministry spokesman Sharif Mahmud Opu said the visit had been “postponed” for “inevitable” reasons. “The minister will visit India at a suitable time soon,” he added.

The announcement came a day after Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called off his official visit to India. He had been due to attend the two-day Indian Ocean Dialogue and Delhi Dialogue XI, which began on Friday, and meet his Indian counterpart.

“The foreign minister will visit Delhi at a convenient time in the near future and we have communicated the same to the Indian authorities,” said Andalib Elias, acting director general of the South Asia desk at the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

Bangladesh also rejected a statement by Indian home minister Amit Shah that the new citizenship law will provide protection to “persecuted minorities” from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

An official visit to India by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also been postponed amid the unrest in Assam. He was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the annual India-Japan summit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday in Guwahati, Assam’s largest city.

In a message posted on Twitter on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said: “With reference to the proposed visit of the Japanese PM @Abeshinzo to India both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future.”

After the protests began in Assam on Wednesday, a curfew was imposed in four of the main cities in the state and the internet was shut down. Two paramilitary battalions were deployed to contain the demonstrations.

The Assamese are concerned that the new law will nullify the Assam Accord of 1985, which defined immigrants from Bangladesh who entered India after March 24, 1971 to be illegal. The CAB changes that date to 2014. The presence of illegal immigrants, the Assamese say, threatens their linguistic and cultural identity.

