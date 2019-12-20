Kazakhstan to liberalize rules on protests and political parties

Exhibition devoted to Saudi Arabia's King Faisal opens in London

LONDON: An exhibition showcasing the visit to Britain, Ireland and France in 1919 of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz opened in London on Friday, titled “A Life at the Heart of the Twentieth Century.”

As a child, the future king travelled to Europe and became the first Saudi royal to visit England on invitation from the UK.

The exhibition features seven sections. “Najed” showcases the king’s early life, while “India” tells the story of the visit that constituted his first contact with the outside world.

“London” documents his visit to the city that was his first stop during his 1919 visit, while “England, Wales and Ireland,” traces his subsequent tour of Britain and Ireland.

Earlier this month, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, the chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies which organized the event, said: “This exhibition is one of many to be held in Europe to introduce the world to King Faisal, his personality, history and biography as one of the most prominent world leaders.

“It will trace King Faisal’s footsteps, showcasing parts of his journey, some of the places he visited, the figures he met and the importance of his visit to the continent in 1919.

“The event will run for three weeks. It will include some of his personal possessions, along with manuscripts, telegrams, letters, paintings, maps, photographs, articles and press coverage that documented this historic visit.”

Arab News is one of the international media sponsors for the event along with sister newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat and is due to receive an award at the event, which will be collected by Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas.