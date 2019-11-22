You are here

  Kazakh in S. Korea indicted for financing terror group

Kazakh in S. Korea indicted for financing terror group

A 20-year-old worker from Kazakhstan was arrested in South Korea. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 November 2019
Jeff Sung

Kazakh in S. Korea indicted for financing terror group

  • The suspect was smuggled into the country three years back
  • A UN report warned in February of hundreds of Central Asians linked to terrorist networks entering South Korea
Updated 22 November 2019
Jeff Sung

A Kazakhstani worker in South Korea has been arrested for financing a terrorist group in Central Asia, the Korean National Police said Thursday.

The suspect, in his 20s, entered the country three years ago and has been staying illegally without a visa, the police said.

While working at a factory in a southern rural area, the man was suspected of having transferred money worth about $1,000 to a terrorist group, a police spokesman said without elaborating the identity of the group. The suspect is known to have collected money from three other foreign workers, who are still at large.

“The suspect was arrested for violating the act on prohibition against the financing of terrorism as of Oct. 19,” the police said in a press release. “We’re still investigating if he had another accomplice.”

It is the first time that a person in South Korea has been arrested for breaching the act for countering the financing of terrorism since it was enforced in 2017.

In the past years, Central Asians have been involved in terror attacks in several cities including Istanbul, New York and St. Petersburg.

In July 2018, four western cyclists were killed in Tajikistan’s Danghara district by a group of five men who hit them with a car before stabbing them to death. The five men were alleged to be connected to Daesh, according to reports.

According to the November 26, 2018 edition of the Cipher Brief, a digital global security platform, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are two countries to have produced the largest number of foreign fighters per capita: 1,500 AND 1,300, respectively.

“Terrorism trends in Central Asia suggest that the region is shifting from primarily an exporter of foreign fighters to one where domestic and regional terrorist attacks may become increasingly more common,” the report says.

A UN Security Council report on Daesh and Al-Qaeda warned in February this year that hundreds of Uzbeks linked to terrorist networks could have entered South Korea. The report said members of the Katibat Imam Al-Bukhari and Katibat Al-Tawhid wal Jihad groups had requested entry to South Korea via Turkey, as the militants chose South Korea, which has a large Uzbek community.

South Korea is also becoming increasingly vulnerable to “lone wolf” attacks associated with international terror groups.

In July, a 23-year-old South Korean national was indicted for plotting acts of terrorism with alleged links to Daesh militants while carrying out his mandatory military service.

The suspect was indicted on charges of having stolen one electric fuse for explosives during a special training on demolition techniques. He was also found to have had access to Daesh’s propaganda outlet, Amaq News Agency, and exchanged emails with Daesh militants through a secretive smartphone app, according to the police.
 

Topics: South Korea

Bin Laden anthrax scientist under house arrest after jail

Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Bin Laden anthrax scientist under house arrest after jail

  • Sufaat, 55, recruited militants, tried making biological weapon agent near Afghan airport
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: A US-educated biochemist with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh was on Wednesday released from prison by Malaysian authorities.

Yazid Sufaat, who recruited militants for the terror groups and tried to help Osama bin Laden develop anthrax for use as a biological weapon, will remain under heavy police watch.

The 55-year-old walked free from the Simpang Renggam penitentiary in Johor and was sent to his home in Bandar Baru Ampang in Selangor, on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

He has been placed under house arrest and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, said Royal Malaysia Police counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay. In addition, Sufaat would not be allowed to leave his home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and had been barred from using the internet.

The scientist, who trained militants for the late terror group leader Bin Laden and spent several months trying to produce anthrax in a laboratory near Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, has been jailed three times in the past 17 years on various terrorism-related charges.

He was first arrested in December 2001 and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2013, the former military officer was convicted of recruiting members for Daesh and received a four-year jail term, and in 2017 he was arrested again for Al-Qaeda recruitment among fellow inmates.

In the 1990s, Sufaat joined Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), a Southeast Asian extremist group led by Indonesian militants. In 2000, he acquired four tons of ammonium nitrate for a series of foiled bomb attacks in Singapore.

Months before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US, he hosted meetings for senior Al-Qaeda members, during which they “spoke about the possibility of hijacking planes and crashing them,” according to the 9/11 Commission Report.

Dr. Danial Yusof, who leads a research unit on extremism at the International Islamic University Malaysia, told Arab News that the decision by the Prevention of Terrorism Board (POTB) to release Sufaat came after an evaluation process that included agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, prisons department and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and which put “national security as primary consideration for release.”

Sufaat will be required to report to local police twice a week and can only leave the vicinity of his house with written permission from the Selangor police chief.

According to Yusof, the measures were aimed at preventing Sufaat from reoffending and carrying out further recruitment.

Meanwhile, he said a major challenge for Malaysia’s deradicalization and rehabilitation program, would be the repatriation of around 140 former Malaysian followers of Daesh who are expected to return from Syria and Iraq.

With many of them being women and children, it would be a “test for Malaysia’s compassionate approach in counterviolence and extremism,” he added.

Yusof noted that Sufaat’s case could serve as a “reference point” for deradicalization of the individuals and their reintegration
into society.

However, Nasir Abbas, a former senior member of JI who is now involved in the Indonesian government’s deradicalization program, told Arab News on Thursday that rehabilitation efforts had so far failed to change Sufaat. 

“He still wants to engage in violent jihad. I am sure that once he is free, he will still campaign his cause to ordinary people,” he said.

Topics: bin laden Malaysia Yazid Sufaat

