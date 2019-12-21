You are here

DJs are rocking in Saudi Arabia ... and so is the shopping

Up to 100 DJs pumping out electronic dance music across five stages until the early hours of the morning. (Supplied)
Up to 100 DJs pumping out electronic dance music across five stages until the early hours of the morning. (Supplied)
Up to 100 DJs pumping out electronic dance music across five stages until the early hours of the morning. (Supplied)
Hala Tashkandi

  • The festival’s Retail Therapy area has several booths set up by local vendors offering clothing, jewelry and even perfumes for people to try
RIYADH: Up to 100 DJs pumping out electronic dance music across five stages until the early hours of the morning make the MDL Beast Festival every music fan’s dream.

However, with 10 hours of nonstop music playing to the crowds every night, it’s only natural that people might want to take a break from the high-energy tunes.

Fortunately, MDL Beast has them covered.

The festival’s Retail Therapy area has several booths set up by local vendors offering clothing, jewelry and even perfumes for people to try.

Handmade Saudi-inspired jewelry, T-shirts and hoodies with quirky slogans and designs, and traditional Saudi scents are expected to be especially popular.

Two booths in the shopping area will help festivalgoers get their glam on with face painting, glitter makeup, colorful beaded braids and even henna designs on their hands.

Branded festival merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and reusable water bottles to MDL Beast bandanas, will also be on sale at two locations.

STC, the Kingdom’s biggest telecom provider, has set up a mini-stage at its main booth, with contests and prizes for visitors.

However, the company’s biggest and most appreciated contribution to MDL Beast has been its soundproof booths and charging stations, which are spread around the festival area, allowing people to make calls comfortably without having to shout over the constant music.

Delight among Saudis as massive MDL Beast music festival rocks KSA

NOOR NUGALI

  • Tens of thousands enthusiastic fans flock to massive outdoor venue in Riyadh
RIYADH: The inaugural MDL Beast music festival, the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East, has proved to be a massive hit with fans of electronic dance music in Saudi Arabia.

Many of them responded enthusiastically to a request on social media by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al Sheikh to wear bandanas to the three-day festival. 

On Thursday, the opening day, tens of thousands flocked to the massive outdoor venue in Banban, Riyadh, which has five stages, an arts zone, a culinary section and a retail area. And on Friday, the crowd was even bigger. Arab News talked to some of them to find out what they think of the event.

“What a difference five years makes,” said Asma Al-Dulaigan, who works as a flight attendant. “When I was growing up, we had to adhere to strict rules and music was forbidden.

“Only three years ago music wasn’t allowed to be played in restaurants or public places. Now we are hosting the biggest festival in the Middle East.”

There was incredible diversity on display among the concertgoers. Some men wore traditional Saudi attire, while others opted for jeans or sweatpants. As for the women, some wore abayas and niqabs, some chose more colorful versions of the traditional dress, and others opted for a more casual look and were bundled up in sweaters.

The reign of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has brought many changes that Saudis never dreamed of: Women can drive, strict male guardianship rules have been relaxed, women have been empowered in the workplace and tourist visas are being issued to attract international visitors.

The music festival offered a chance to see how people are coping with these changes in practice — or, perhaps more accurately, how they are embracing them.

FASTFACT

The reign of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has brought many changes that Saudis never dreamed of.

“Take a look around; does anyone look scarred by the past?” asked Mariam Abdullah. “We’re too busy moving toward the future.

“When Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said we will go back to what we were 40 years ago, he kept his promise,” she added, referring to the more liberal attitudes that prevailed in the Kingdom prior to the 1980s. “Saudi Arabia is changing for the better for us, and if some people cannot believe it, then that’s their problem.”

“It’s like Coachella,” said Abdullah Al-Qidran, an Aramco employee who had a red Banda wrapped around his forehead, as he compared MDL Beast to the famous music and arts festival in California.

“In the opening act today, (Saudi DJs) Dish Dash performed, and I was just talking to my friends asking them if they thought Dish Dash ever imagined they’d be here as Saudi performers at the biggest Middle East techno concert. It’s unbelievable.”

Of course, EDM is not to everyone’s taste and some people decided to give the event a miss. But even then, they said they were pleased with what the event represents in terms of a more open and diverse future.

“It’s not my scene,” university lecturer Sarah Adnan said of the festival. “But I’m glad that we’ve opened up, and happy that we now have choices.”

