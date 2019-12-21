DJs are rocking in Saudi Arabia ... and so is the shopping

RIYADH: Up to 100 DJs pumping out electronic dance music across five stages until the early hours of the morning make the MDL Beast Festival every music fan’s dream.

However, with 10 hours of nonstop music playing to the crowds every night, it’s only natural that people might want to take a break from the high-energy tunes.

Fortunately, MDL Beast has them covered.

The festival’s Retail Therapy area has several booths set up by local vendors offering clothing, jewelry and even perfumes for people to try.

Handmade Saudi-inspired jewelry, T-shirts and hoodies with quirky slogans and designs, and traditional Saudi scents are expected to be especially popular.

Two booths in the shopping area will help festivalgoers get their glam on with face painting, glitter makeup, colorful beaded braids and even henna designs on their hands.

Branded festival merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and reusable water bottles to MDL Beast bandanas, will also be on sale at two locations.

STC, the Kingdom’s biggest telecom provider, has set up a mini-stage at its main booth, with contests and prizes for visitors.

However, the company’s biggest and most appreciated contribution to MDL Beast has been its soundproof booths and charging stations, which are spread around the festival area, allowing people to make calls comfortably without having to shout over the constant music.