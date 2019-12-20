You are here

Saudi DJs make their world debuts at MDL Beast in Riyadh

Hatoon Idrees is one of the most famous Saudi female DJs who has wowed her fans with her unique mix of music with an electric Oud guitar.
SALEH FAREED
Mariam Nihal

  • This multi-stage experience for concertgoers will showcase both local and international talent
RIYADH: As the largest musical festival in the Middle East, MDL Beast will host some of the biggest names in the DJ world, including an impressive lineup of Saudi musicians.

David Guetta, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Black Coffee, Solomun, Marco Carola, and Saudi DJs, Khaled Al-Khaldi, known as K.LED, Mohanned Nassar, Majid Shamsan and Hatoon Idrees are all set to play across the big 3-night event.

The grandest festival of its kind, it offers a multi-sensory, multi-stage experience for concert goers that will showcase both local and international talent, representing all spheres of the cultural landscape. 




Majed Shamsan

Shamsan, 29-years-old and from Riyadh, began his musical journey in the US.

“I am very honored to be part of this historical event, a milestone for the Kingdom and a new era for all Saudi youth to experience. I am so excited to showcase what Saudis have to offer, there is so much talent here in the Kingdom and huge potential to grow and to show the world that the region can deliver some quality sounds and production,” he said.

“There is so much energy in the Saudi youth and dancing has been in our culture for a long time. I will make sure to deliver the proper sound of house music rather than following trends and ‘popular’ sounds, sticking to the roots of the music.”

K.LED has been playing music since 2000, having started as a musician playing the guitar and drums with several local bands. His love for music drove him to pursue a degree in electronic engineering with a focus on sound and acoustics. 

FASTFACTS

• Mohanned Nassar began his DJ career in 2005 when a friend bought him a full DJ set and he began playing underground.

• Nassar’s upbringing in Saudi Arabia, and his exposure to global cultures, helped create a world known only to him, which further propelled him to create music on an international level.

As a producer and sound designer as well, the acceptance of his community helped him thrive and achieve many milestones in his career.

“I never found any challenges when it came to spreading the love music and good vibes. I was truly blessed to have a supportive community that believed in the universal language of music,” said K.LED.

He noted this eagerness to stand onstage at MDL Beast, doing what he does best. “I am truly grateful to be able to do what I love on a grand scale in my hometown. My feelings of pride and excitement don’t do it justice.”

“I cannot wait to start this journey with all our local heroes and artists. We are all truly humbled and blessed with the amount of support we are getting,” he added.

Idrees is one of the most famous Saudi female DJs, who has wowed her fans with her unique mix of music with an electric Oud guitar.




Mohanned Nassar 

Beloved by many, one of her major appearances came last summer during Jeddah Season as she performed as the opening act for famous Dutch DJs Afrojack and R3hab, as well as various other performances in Riyadh Season as well.

“I am ready and very excited to show off my vibes,” she told Arab News. “I cannot describe my feelings, performing here in Riyadh in front of thousands of fans, sharing the stage with our idols. It is a dream come true.”

Nassar began his DJ career in 2005 when a friend bought him a full DJ set and he began playing underground.

Nassar’s upbringing in Saudi Arabia, and his exposure to global cultures, helped create a world known only to him, which further propelled him to create music on an international level.

He started the Vinyl Mode project with friend and partner, Harris Mavromatis, who helped train and upgrade his DJ skills, music production and career.

“I am aiming to change the perception and understanding of parties in our community. The dream is to continue doing what I love and never stop, develop my knowledge in music in and express it in so many ways. The dream is to see everyone in our community dance as if nobody is watching. My idea of success is doing what you love without harming anyone,”
he said. 




Mohanned Nassar 

 

Talal Bader: Saudi rally driver

Talal Bader: Saudi rally driver

Talal Bader is the youngest of the six Saudi Arabian drivers taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally. The 24-year-old is sponsored by the General Sports Authority’s Leadership Development Institute.

The Dakar Rally is widely recognized as one of the toughest drives in the world —  extending over 7,500 km through unforgiving desert terrain.

Bader has competed in four national off-road rallies this year under the banner of TB Motorsports — the athletics platform and motorsports initiative he founded in July. 

His experience of the Qassim, Asir, Sharqiyah and Neom AlUla Rallies — organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation — should ensure he is well prepared for the demanding Dakar Rally.

In his free time, Bader power lifts, skis and cycles. 

He says this has helped him build his endurance and strength, which should prove useful in the challenge ahead.

Bader studied at King Faisal School and Riyadh Schools. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Alfaisal University.

In 2012, aged 16, he co-founded Tee Arabia, a bootstrap startup specialized in custom-made clothes and accessories.

His training for Dakar included a 6,000-kilometer mark-up across varied terrain in the kingdom in several different vehicles. For Dakar, Bader will be driving a Can-Am X3 Maverick.

