Over 2.2 million visas issued since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season

JEDDAH: The official statistics of the Umrah indicator have shown that 2,212,690 Umrah visas have been issued since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season.

According to these statistics, 1,782,554 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, while 1,373,963 have already left Saudi Arabia after performing their Umrah.

The indicator looks into aspects such as the number of visas issued, the total number of pilgrims arriving by air, land or sea, the countries that account for the largest number of pilgrims and the number of pilgrims that leave the Kingdom after performing their rites.

The numbers also showed that 1,705,567 pilgrims arrived by air, 76,882 arrived by land and 105 arrived by sea.

Those who arrived included 450,011 Pakistanis, 399,103 Indonesians, 238,981 Indians, 110,739 Malaysians, 85,808 Egyptians, 70,626 Turks, 64,238 Algerians, 61,111 Bangladeshis, 37,191 Emiratis and 27,540 Jordanians.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched its Inaya (care) centers to provide comprehensive and diverse services to pilgrims.

These centers contribute to the objectives of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and improve the pilgrims’ experience.

“The centers will be available in the areas where pilgrims are, in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. Pilgrims, those organizing their affairs or Hajj and Umrah services companies will be able to finalize their procedures in the centers through self-service systems or by directly contacting the centers’ qualified Saudi employees,” said the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten.