Over 2.2 million visas issued since the beginning of this year's Umrah season

A view of the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah packed with Umrah pilgrims and visitors on Dec. 20, 2019. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

  • 1.78 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia 
JEDDAH: The official statistics of the Umrah indicator have shown that 2,212,690 Umrah visas have been issued since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season.

According to these statistics, 1,782,554 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, while 1,373,963 have already left Saudi Arabia after performing their Umrah.

The indicator looks into aspects such as the number of visas issued, the total number of pilgrims arriving by air, land or sea, the countries that account for the largest number of pilgrims and the number of pilgrims that leave the Kingdom after performing their rites.

The numbers also showed that 1,705,567 pilgrims arrived by air, 76,882 arrived by land and 105 arrived by sea.

Those who arrived included 450,011 Pakistanis, 399,103 Indonesians, 238,981 Indians, 110,739 Malaysians, 85,808 Egyptians, 70,626 Turks, 64,238 Algerians, 61,111 Bangladeshis, 37,191 Emiratis and 27,540 Jordanians.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched its Inaya (care) centers to provide comprehensive and diverse services to pilgrims.

These centers contribute to the objectives of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and improve the pilgrims’ experience.

“The centers will be available in the areas where pilgrims are, in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. Pilgrims, those organizing their affairs or Hajj and Umrah services companies will be able to finalize their procedures in the centers through self-service systems or by directly contacting the centers’ qualified Saudi employees,” said the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten.

Jeddah Book Fair enriches children’s knowledge with different selections

Jeddah Book Fair enriches children's knowledge with different selections

  • The fair has carved a strong reputation locally and internationally
JEDDAH: Children’s books have dominated the landscape of the fifth Jeddah Book Fair.
Rand Saber, a children’s author, told Arab News the genre had seen huge development and evolution in terms of plots and characters around the world. 
Children’s books in the Kingdom, though, need more support to compete with international titles in terms of quality. She called upon the public and private sectors to support the spread and availabilty of children’s books at schools and elsewhere. 
Saber worked for few years at the Kadi and Ramadi Publishing House, which specializes in children’s books, and gained an enriching experience from the owner Thuraya Batterji.
“I’ve written several stories and got lucky with my tale ‘A Hero’s Hat’ which was published in 2016. The story talks about soldiers defending our country. After that, I worked with Kadi and Ramadi Publishing and the Child Protection Foundation, and published a series of stories on how to protect children from being abused. I also published another series on educating little girls and a book called ‘Two Closest Friends,’” she told Arab News.
Rand’s story “An Idea to Change the World” came third in the Abdulhameed Shawman Foundation competition in 2018 in Jordan.
The Jeddah Book Fair is staged at a 30,000-square-meter site attracting 400 publishing houses from 40 different countries. The number of visitors has reached 269,135.
The fair will continue for 10 days, with over 50 cultural activities, including art exhibitions, photography, Arabic calligraphy displays, workshops, seminars, plays and documentary screenings.
It features 350,000 books, catering for all reader tastes, and more than 200 authors will also attend to sign their work over its course.
The fair has carved a strong reputation locally and internationally and has enriched knowledge and culture as one of the mega fairs in the Arab world.
Rand said it had brought joy to all visitors who continue to discover its different segments and sections catering to different tastes and ages.

