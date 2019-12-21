You are here

  • Home
  • Attacks target 3 oil and gas facilities in Syria

Attacks target 3 oil and gas facilities in Syria

Firefighting units rushed to the scenes and the technical workshops began repair operations shortly after the attack. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cuxts

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
AP

Attacks target 3 oil and gas facilities in Syria

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News AP

DUBAI/BEIRUT: Syria’s Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources said that three oil and gas facilities – the Homs refinery, a gas plant south of the province and the Al-Rayyan gas station – were attacked late Friday, which caused some damage to production units.

Firefighting units rushed to the scenes and the technical workshops began repair operations shortly after the attack, the ministry said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, which targeted the Homs oil refinery — one of only two in the country — as well as two natural gas facilities in different parts of Homs province.

Syria has suffered fuel shortages since earlier this year amid Western sanctions blocking imports, and because most of the country’s oil fields are controlled by Kurdish-led fighters in the country’s east.

State TV said it believes the attacks were carried out by drones and happened at the same time.

The city of Homs and its suburbs have been fully under Syrian government control since 2017. However, some parts of the province near the border with Jordan remain in rebel hands.

In June, sabotage attacks damaged five underwater pipelines off the Mediterranean coastal town of Banias in Tartous province.

Syria’s oil imports dropped in October 2018 and shortages began in early 2019, largely the result of tighter Western sanctions on Syria and renewed US sanctions on key Syrian ally Iran.

Before the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, the country exported around half of the 350,000 barrels of oil it produced per day. Now its production is down to around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs.

Topics: Syria

Iraq’s top cleric calls for quick formation of government

Updated 21 December 2019
AP
AFP

Iraq’s top cleric calls for quick formation of government

  • Chaldean Catholic Church scrap Christmas Eve masses for security reasons
  • Protesters currently occupy three bridges leading to and near the Green Zone — Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahrar — in a standoff with security forces
Updated 21 December 2019
AP AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top Shiite cleric called on Friday for the speedy formation of a government and early elections as ongoing political wrangling caused Parliament to miss a deadline to name the next premier. That has sparked concerns of protracted political crisis and uncertainty.

Blast walls were erected by security forces on a bridge leading to the presidential palace in the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government. 

The move came in anticipation of future demonstrations there as discontent over President Barham Saleh’s inability to name the next premier mounts among anti-government protesters.

The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Enter
keywords

Protesters currently occupy three bridges leading to and near the Green Zone — Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahrar — in a standoff with security forces. 

The demonstrations engulfed Baghdad and southern Iraq on Oct. 1, when thousands took to the streets to protest government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in state affairs. At least 450 protesters have died as security forces used live fire and tear gas to disperse crowds.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign after Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, Iraq’s most powerful religious authority, withdrew support for his government.

Protesters follow an Iraqi Inline skating group that was performing a stunt by jumping over a motorcycle, during the ongoing protests in Tahrir square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Al-Sistani, in his weekly sermon delivered by a representative in Najaf, called for political blocs to form the government quickly.

“We hope that there won’t be a long delay in the formation of the new government, and it must be an uncontroversial government that responds to the requirements of the current stage, and be able to gain back the state authority and calm down the situation,” Al-Sistani said.

The constitution requires Parliament’s largest bloc to name a candidate for the premiership within 15 days of its acceptance of Abdul Mahdi’s resignation, which expired on Dec. 19. The deadline was extended until Dec. 22, two lawmakers said.

The head of Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic Church said Friday there will be no Christmas Eve masses in Baghdad for security reasons.

“In light of the current sensitive security situation in Baghdad, the patriarchate has decided to cancel Christmas midnight masses at all Baghdad churches,” Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako said in a statement.

But mass will take place on Christmas Day, the cardinal said, “in order to pray for a solution to the crisis ... and in memory of the victims, both protesters and security forces.”

Topics: Iraq protests Iraq uprising Chaldean Catholic Church Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani

Related

Middle-East
Iraq protests take toll on economy, vulnerable suffer most
Middle-East
Iraqi parties debate PM candidates, already rejected by the street

Latest updates

‘Catastrophic’ conditions as bushfires rage in Australia
Looking back at ‘The Simpsons’ and its Arab version as Homer’s odyssey continues
Gigi Hadid is the top cover model of 2019
India’s Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following citizenship protests
Attacks target 3 oil and gas facilities in Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.