Germany, EU condemn US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The Nord Stream 2 project, above, which will deliver Russian natural gas to Germany via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea, was supposed to be expected to be completed in early 2020. (dpa via AP)
BERLIN: Germany accused the US of interfering in its internal affairs on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas.
Moscow and the European Union also issued statements criticizing the sanctions, a day after President Donald Trump signed off on asset freezes and visa restrictions on those involved in the Nord Stream 2 project.
US lawmakers are seeking to stymie what they regard as an increasing reliance on Russian energy in Western Europe by targeting the project, which aims to double deliveries of Russian natural gas to Germany via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
The sanctions target contractors working to lay pipes for Nord Stream 2 — a €10-billion ($11-billion) project expected to be completed in early 2020 — and another Russian gas project, TurkStream.
Swiss contractor Allseas said after the sanctions were imposed that it had “suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities.”
Although US Congress overwhelmingly backed the sanctions, there was some criticism among lawmakers of a move that in effect punishes NATO allies such as Germany.
While an EU spokesman criticized “the imposition of sanctions against EU companies conducting legitimate business,” the German government said Berlin rejected “these sorts of extra-territorial sanctions.”
“They will hit German and European companies and constitute an interference in our internal affairs,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of pushing an ideology that hindered global trade, adding on her Facebook page: “Soon they will demand that we stop breathing.”
Russian gas giant Gazprom is financing roughly half of the project, with the other half paid for by five European companies.

Pakistani professor gets death sentence in blasphemy case

Updated 21 December 2019
AP

Pakistani professor gets death sentence in blasphemy case

  • Defense attorney Shahbaz Gormani said his client was wrongly convicted and that the verdict would be appealed
  • Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone
Updated 21 December 2019
AP

MULTAN, Pakistan: A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted a Muslim professor of blasphemy, sentencing him to death for allegedly spreading anti-Islamic ideas.
Junaid Hafeez has been held for six years awaiting trial. He’s spent most of that time in solitary confinement because he would likely be killed if left with the general population, local media have reported.
Defense attorney Shahbaz Gormani said his client was wrongly convicted and that the verdict would be appealed.
Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone accused of insulting God, Islam or other religious figures.
While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, even the mere accusation can cause riots. Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and to settle personal scores.
A Punjab governor was killed by his own guard in 2011 after he defended a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy.
She was acquitted in January after spending eight years on death row in a case that drew international media attention. Faced with death threats from Islamic extremists upon her release, she flew to Canada to join her daughters in May.
Hafeez was arrested in 2013 for allegedly displaying blasphemous content while a visiting university lecturer in the city of Multan.
Prosecutor Athar Bukhari said Hafeez had spent three years in the United States under a special program for Pakistani educators.
The prosecutor said investigators retrieved anti-religions material from Hafeez’s laptop after his attest.
Hafeez was also fined half a million Pakistani rupees (over $3,200) on Saturday.

