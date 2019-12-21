Catholic Church is losing influence, Pope Francis warns

You are here

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has sought to shake up the powerful and conservative Curia. (AP)
  • ‘We are no longer the only ones today to produce culture, neither the first nor the most listened to’
  • Pope Francis: Change requires ‘a change in pastoral mentality’
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday called on church leaders for a “change in mentality,” saying the Christian faith is less heeded — even ignored — in the modern world.
New methods were needed to help “reposition our ways of thinking and our attitudes,” the pope warned in his traditional Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, the Vatican’s top administrative body.
“We are no longer the only ones today to produce culture, neither the first nor the most listened to,” the Argentinian pontiff said.
“We are no longer in a regime of Christianity because faith — especially in Europe, but also in a large part of the West — is no longer an obvious presupposition of living together; worse, it is often denied, mocked, marginalized and ridiculed.”
The change requires “a change in pastoral mentality,” said the Jesuit pope, the first from Latin America in the history of the Catholic Church.
Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has sought to shake up the powerful and conservative Curia. But he has continued to be met by resistance from many members of the body who reject greater control over their freedom and finances.
In previous Christmas greetings, Francis has taken a harsher tone against the cardinals and bishops within the Curia, calling out “cliques” and “traitors” within the bureaucracy.
Francis has created new “dicasteries,” or ministries, such as in communication, to better respond to a more digitized culture and try to break down the silos between different departments.
In his speech on Saturday, Francis also warned against “the temptation to fall back on the past” instead of “engaging in significant changes.”
Such “rigidity,” he said, “arises from the fear of change that ends up spreading stakes and obstacles in the land of common good, transforming it into a land mine of incommunicability and hate.”

Topics: religion Catholic Church Pope Francis

Germany, EU condemn US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Updated 21 December 2019
AFP

Germany, EU condemn US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

  • Sanctions target contractors working to lay pipes for Nord Stream 2 project
  • Project aims to double deliveries of Russian natural gas to Germany via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea
Updated 21 December 2019
AFP

BERLIN: Germany accused the US of interfering in its internal affairs on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas.
Moscow and the European Union also issued statements criticizing the sanctions, a day after President Donald Trump signed off on asset freezes and visa restrictions on those involved in the Nord Stream 2 project.
US lawmakers are seeking to stymie what they regard as an increasing reliance on Russian energy in Western Europe by targeting the project, which aims to double deliveries of Russian natural gas to Germany via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
The sanctions target contractors working to lay pipes for Nord Stream 2 — a €10-billion ($11-billion) project expected to be completed in early 2020 — and another Russian gas project, TurkStream.
Swiss contractor Allseas said after the sanctions were imposed that it had “suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities.”
Although US Congress overwhelmingly backed the sanctions, there was some criticism among lawmakers of a move that in effect punishes NATO allies such as Germany.
While an EU spokesman criticized “the imposition of sanctions against EU companies conducting legitimate business,” the German government said Berlin rejected “these sorts of extra-territorial sanctions.”
“They will hit German and European companies and constitute an interference in our internal affairs,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of pushing an ideology that hindered global trade, adding on her Facebook page: “Soon they will demand that we stop breathing.”
Russian gas giant Gazprom is financing roughly half of the project, with the other half paid for by five European companies.

Topics: energy gas Russia US Nord Stream 2 pipeline Germany EU

